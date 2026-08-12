Sunshine dominates Aug. 12-15, with smoke, storms and Saturday showers across Northwest Ontario

THUNDER BAY — Northwestern Ontario is heading into a generally pleasant stretch of August weather, but conditions will vary considerably across the region from Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Kenora, Dryden and Vermilion Bay will enjoy several days with temperatures in the mid-20s, while Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake will be somewhat cooler. Thunderstorms are possible around Dryden Wednesday and Fort Frances Friday, while wildfire smoke is expected to produce hazy skies around Fort Frances Wednesday. Showers become more widespread across western and northern areas Saturday.

Northwestern Ontario Four-Day Forecast: Aug. 12-15

Kenora

Wednesday, Aug. 12: A pleasant mix of sun and cloud is expected. High 24 C, with an overnight low of 14 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 24 C and low 14 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Sunshine with a few clouds. High 23 C and overnight low 15 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: A change arrives with cloudy skies and a couple of showers. Cooler, with a high of 20 C and low of 14 C.

For people planning time on Lake of the Woods, Wednesday through Friday offer the more favourable conditions. Boaters should still check local wind and marine conditions before heading onto open water.

Red Lake

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Variable cloudiness with a few afternoon showers. High 23 C. Overnight low 10 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Partly sunny and pleasant, but cooler. High 21 C, falling to 8 C overnight.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny. High 22 C and low 11 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy with a couple of showers. High 20 C and overnight low 11 C.

The overnight low of 8 C Thursday night will make for a noticeably cool start Friday, particularly for campers, forestry workers and people travelling early in the morning.

Vermilion Bay

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 24 C. Overnight low 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 24 C and low 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Sunshine with a few clouds. High 23 C. Overnight low 14 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy, cooler and accompanied by a couple of showers. High 19 C and low 12 C.

Thursday and Friday look like the better days for outdoor work, highway travel and recreation around Vermilion Bay before wetter and cooler conditions arrive Saturday.

Dryden

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Partly sunny with the possibility of a morning shower, followed by a thunderstorm in parts of the area during the afternoon. Gusty winds may accompany heavier downpours. High 24 C and overnight low 14 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Partial sunshine with a high of 25 C. Overnight low 12 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 25 C and low 13 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. Overnight low 16 C.

Wednesday’s thunderstorm potential is the main weather concern for the Dryden area. Drivers on Highway 17 and Highway 502 should be prepared for locally reduced visibility and sudden gusts if a storm crosses their route.

Fort Frances

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Variable cloudiness is forecast, with wildfire smoke creating hazy skies. High 25 C and overnight low 11 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 25 C and low 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Cloudy with a couple of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 24 C. Overnight low 16 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy with a couple of showers and a cooler high of 20 C. Low 13 C Saturday night.

Wildfire smoke will be the issue to watch Wednesday. Smoke concentrations can change substantially with wind direction and fire activity, so residents should monitor local air-quality information if haze becomes heavier.

For travellers and visitors around Rainy Lake, Thursday currently offers the strongest combination of warmth and sunshine.

Sioux Lookout

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Mostly cloudy. High 22 C and overnight low 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Mostly sunny, with a high of 23 C. Overnight low 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Another mostly sunny day. High 23 C and low 14 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy, cooler and accompanied by a couple of showers. High 19 C and overnight low 13 C.

Thursday and Friday currently provide the best weather window for outdoor activities and regional aviation, while Saturday brings a return to wetter conditions.

Pickle Lake

Wednesday, Aug. 12: A mix of sun and cloud with a couple of showers. High 22 C and overnight low 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Alternating cloud and sunshine with a couple of showers possible. Cooler, with a high of 19 C and low of 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 22 C and overnight low 13 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy with a couple of showers. High 20 C and low 12 C.

For Highway 599 travellers and people relying on aviation into communities north of Pickle Lake, Wednesday and Thursday’s scattered showers could result in localized changes in visibility. Friday currently offers the best weather of the four-day period.

Regional Travel and Outdoor Outlook

The strongest overall weather window across Northwestern Ontario appears to be Thursday and Friday. Kenora, Vermilion Bay and Dryden will generally reach 23 C to 25 C, while Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake remain in the low 20s.

Wednesday requires more caution around Dryden because of possible thunderstorms and gusty downpours. Fort Frances may experience wildfire haze, while Pickle Lake and Red Lake have showers in their forecasts.

By Saturday, showers spread into Kenora, Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake. Dryden currently appears likely to remain comparatively favourable with sun and cloud and a high near 24 C.

Wildfire Smoke and Changing Conditions

The wildfire-smoke signal around Fort Frances is worth watching as active fires continue to affect parts of Northwestern Ontario. Smoke can travel considerable distances and conditions can change from one community to another over only a few hours.

Residents, travellers, tourism operators and aviation services should continue monitoring updated forecasts, air-quality information and any weather alerts. Forecast timing and thunderstorm locations can change as weather systems move across the region.