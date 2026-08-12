THUNDER BAY — Weather Desk – Residents across Ontario’s Far North can expect a mixed weather pattern from Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 14, with scattered showers affecting Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Marten Falls/Ogoki Post before sunnier and warmer conditions develop Friday.

Early Wednesday conditions range from fog at Kasabonika Lake and KI to partly or mostly sunny skies farther south and east. Daytime temperatures will generally remain between 18 C and 22 C Wednesday and Thursday before climbing into the low to mid-20s Friday.

Three-Day Northern Ontario Forecast: Aug. 12-14

Sachigo Lake

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Some sunshine will give way to increasing cloud, with a couple of showers expected. The high will reach 19 C. Overnight low 10 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: A brief morning shower is possible, followed by alternating cloud and sunshine. High 18 C, with an overnight low of 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: The weather improves noticeably. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast, with a high of 23 C. Friday night will fall to about 13 C.

Kasabonika Lake

Kasabonika Lake starts Wednesday with fog reported in the community area, making visibility an issue to watch for morning aviation and travel.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: A couple of morning showers are expected, followed by periods of cloud and sunshine. High 21 C and low 11 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Cloudy conditions dominate, with a high of 20 C. The overnight low will be around 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and warmer. The temperature climbs to 24 C, making Kasabonika one of the warmer communities in this forecast period. Overnight low 11 C.

Neskantaga First Nation

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers during the day. High 20 C and overnight low 11 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Cloud will gradually break for some sunshine. The high will reach 19 C, followed by a low near 10 C overnight.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions are forecast. High 22 C and low 12 C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — KI

Fog was being reported around KI early Wednesday, so passengers with morning flights should check conditions and flight information before heading to the airport.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Partly sunny skies with a couple of showers possible. High 20 C and overnight low 11 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Intervals of cloud and sunshine are expected. It will be slightly cooler, with a high of 18 C and low of 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 22 C, with an overnight low of 12 C.

Marten Falls First Nation/Ogoki Post

Wednesday, Aug. 12: A mixture of sun and cloud is expected, with a couple of showers developing during the afternoon. Marten Falls will be among the warmer communities Wednesday, reaching 22 C. Overnight low 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Cloudy skies and a couple of morning showers will give way to periods of cloud and sunshine during the afternoon. High 20 C. The temperature drops to 9 C Thursday night.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny skies are forecast, with a high of 23 C and overnight low near 10 C.

Aviation, Boating and Community Travel Outlook

Wednesday is the most unsettled day of the three-day period, with showers possible in all five community areas. Fog reported early Wednesday at Kasabonika Lake and KI could also create localized visibility issues. Travellers relying on scheduled or charter aviation should confirm flight status with their carrier, particularly for morning departures.

People travelling by boat should remain prepared for changing conditions around showers. Even with daytime temperatures around 20 C, northern lakes and rivers can remain cold enough that an unexpected immersion presents a serious risk.

Thursday brings gradual improvement, although Sachigo Lake and Marten Falls could still see morning showers. Friday currently looks like the strongest outdoor-travel day across the five communities, with mostly sunny conditions and highs ranging from 22 C at Neskantaga and KI to 24 C at Kasabonika Lake.

Friday Brings the Warm-Up

The clearest regional trend is the improvement heading into Friday. Sachigo Lake warms from 18 C Thursday to 23 C Friday, while Kasabonika climbs to 24 C. Neskantaga reaches 22 C, KI 22 C and Marten Falls 23 C.

Residents planning harvesting, fishing, construction or other outdoor activities may find Friday offers the most favourable conditions of the three-day period.

Forecast conditions in Ontario’s Far North can change quickly, particularly around localized showers. Residents and travellers should continue checking updated forecasts and community travel information.