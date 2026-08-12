Wildfire Update Northeastern District

Wawa – Climate – Two new wildland fires were confirmed in northeastern Ontario on Tuesday, Aug. 11, bringing the number of active fires in the Northeast Fire Region to 46, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

One of the new fires is being held, while the second remains not under control.

For residents travelling, camping or working across northern Ontario, changing fire conditions remain important to monitor. Dry weather, wind and local thunderstorms can quickly alter fire behaviour and the regional fire danger rating.

Two New Sudbury-Area Wildfires Confirmed

Sudbury 51 (SUD051) is approximately 0.1 hectares in size and is located about 1.8 kilometres east of Lower White Oak Lake and three kilometres southwest of Millerd Lake.

The fire is classified as being held, meaning suppression resources have reached a point where the fire is not expected to spread beyond established boundaries under current conditions.

Sudbury 52 (SUD052) is also approximately 0.1 hectares. It is located on the north side of Carafel Lake, about two kilometres west of Maskinonge Lake and 1.8 kilometres north of Little Long Lake.

Sudbury 52 is classified as not under control.

46 Active Fires Across the Northeast

As of the Ministry of Natural Resources report issued at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, there were 46 active wildland fires in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region.

The active fires included:

Two fires not under control

Three fires being held

Three fires under control

38 fires being observed

A fire listed as “being observed” is generally being monitored rather than actively suppressed, often because of its location, behaviour and the values potentially at risk.

Fire Hazard Conditions Can Change Quickly

Ontario’s forest fire danger rating is calculated using information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

The ratings can change during the day as temperature, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions change.

People planning backcountry travel, camping, fishing or other outdoor activities should check Ontario’s interactive forest fire map before travelling and continue monitoring conditions while away from populated areas.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

The Ministry of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to stay well clear of waterbombers conducting operations on lakes and rivers.

When a waterbomber approaches a body of water to scoop water, boaters should move close to shore and remain clear of the aircraft’s operating area.

Waterbombers will not scoop if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard.

Interfering with an aircraft’s ability to collect water can delay suppression efforts at an active wildfire.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 through Oct. 31.

Residents are encouraged to use alternatives such as composting or local landfill services when disposing of yard waste and woody debris.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires may generally be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have sufficient water and firefighting tools available to control the fire.

People living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department before burning, as municipal fire bans, permits or additional restrictions may apply.

Why Fire Conditions Across Northern Ontario Matter

Although this report covers Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region, wildfire activity elsewhere in northern Ontario can have broader implications for transportation, tourism, forestry operations and smoke conditions.

Communities across northern Ontario are connected by long highway corridors and air transportation networks, while many First Nations and remote communities depend heavily on reliable access routes and aviation services.

Large or fast-growing fires can also contribute to smoke moving hundreds of kilometres from the original fire location, depending on wind direction.

Residents and travellers should therefore monitor both local conditions and the broader provincial wildfire situation during periods of elevated fire activity.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Current wildfire information, fire danger ratings and prevention guidance are available through Ontario’s forest fire information services and the provincial interactive fire map.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services. Information current as of 6:45 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, 2026.