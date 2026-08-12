Warehouses, courier networks, and checkout systems rarely make headlines on their own, but the company that has quietly stitched all three together for hundreds of thousands of merchants is now doing exactly that through its public listing. The Shiprocket IPO brings a technology-first logistics platform to the exchanges, marking a milestone for a company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, that built its business around enabling e-commerce rather than moving goods itself in the traditional sense.

The Business Behind the Platform

Shiprocket started out as a shipping platform but has steadily broadened into a fuller ecosystem addressing multiple merchant needs at once. Its current range of services covers:

Domestic shipping with automated courier allocation and real-time order tracking

Warehousing, fulfilment, and heavy cargo logistics

Omnichannel commerce tools, cross-border shipping, and checkout or payment infrastructure

Working capital products, hyperlocal delivery, and digital marketing support

Revenue is generated largely on a usage basis, meaning earnings rise and fall with the transaction volume flowing through the platform. Citing industry research, the company’s offer documents describe it as India’s largest new-age, end-to-end horizontal e-commerce enablement platform by revenue from operations in Fiscal 2026.

Key Terms Governing the Public Offer

The company filed an Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI on December 12, 2025, following an earlier confidential filing. The finalized structure of the offer includes:

Total issue size: approximately ₹1,617.48 crore

approximately ₹1,617.48 crore Fresh issue: ₹885.50 crore, comprising 9,12,99,203 shares

₹885.50 crore, comprising 9,12,99,203 shares Offer for sale: ₹731.98 crore, comprising 7,54,62,363 shares

₹731.98 crore, comprising 7,54,62,363 shares Face value: ₹10 per share

₹10 per share Price band: ₹92 to ₹97 per share

₹92 to ₹97 per share Lot size: 154 shares per application

154 shares per application Approximate minimum retail investment: ₹14,938 at the upper price band

Subscription is open from August 12 to August 14, 2026. Allotment is expected to be finalized by August 17, 2026, with refunds and demat credits following on August 18, 2026, ahead of a tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on August 19, 2026.

Who Is Managing the Listing

Axis Capital Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for this offer, and KFin Technologies Limited is acting as registrar. A portion of shares has also been reserved for eligible employees at a discounted price. Once bidding closes, most applicants tend to check their ipo allotment status to confirm whether shares were allocated to their application, a step that typically opens up shortly after the subscription window shuts.

Financial Snapshot and Growth Trends

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Shiprocket reported total income of roughly ₹2,077.42 crore, alongside a Profit After Tax loss of around ₹79.25 crore and negative EBITDA of about ₹16.56 crore. Revenue climbed close to 24% year-on-year, even as losses persisted, a pattern that often shows up in high-growth technology platforms still ploughing capital into expansion rather than optimizing for near-term profitability. More than 99% of revenue from operations came specifically from merchant solutions during the fiscal year.

Goodwill also makes up a meaningful share of the company’s total assets, a detail tied to its history of acquisitions as it broadened its offerings beyond core shipping into adjacent merchant services.

How Widely the Platform Operates

Since October 2016, Shiprocket has enabled merchants to reach more than 155 million end consumers across upwards of 19,000 pin codes nationwide. During Fiscal 2026, the platform served 214,769 active merchants, with the overwhelming majority onboarded through self-serve processes rather than manual assistance. Cumulatively, the company has processed over 730 million unique transactions, and it holds enterprise-grade security certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, along with sustainability certifications covering waste disposal and carbon-neutral packaging.

Where the Company Sits in the Market

Built for micro, small, and medium enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, and larger retailers alike, Shiprocket occupies a segment focused on providing the technology layer that connects merchants to courier networks, fulfilment centres, and payment systems, rather than owning the physical logistics assets outright. This asset-light, platform-driven model sets its listing apart from more conventional manufacturing