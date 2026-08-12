Aug. 12 top news: Canada-U.S. tariffs, wildfires, Middle East tensions and Thunder Bay eclipse

THUNDER BAY — Canada–U.S. tariff negotiations, Northwestern Ontario’s continuing wildfire emergency and renewed disruption to Middle East shipping are leading the news agenda Wednesday, Aug. 12.

For NetNewsLedger readers, the connections are immediate. The Aug. 19 U.S. tariff deadline could affect export-dependent northern industries, rising oil prices can feed into trucking and aviation costs, and 110 wildland fires remain active across Northwestern Ontario.

Closer to home, Thunder Bay’s municipal election campaign is entering its final days for nominations, while a partial solar eclipse will cross the city this afternoon.

The Morning File: The Stories That Matter Most to Northwestern Ontario

Here are the international, national, regional and local developments NNL readers should have on their radar Wednesday morning.

National: Canada and U.S. Race Toward Aug. 19 Tariff Deadline

Canada’s trade relationship with the United States remains the most consequential economic story for Northwestern Ontario.

Canada’s minister responsible for U.S. trade relations, Dominic LeBlanc, met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday as Ottawa tries to prevent a new round of American tariffs scheduled to take effect Aug. 19. It was LeBlanc’s third such meeting in three weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian products representing nearly US$20 billion in imports. Unlike some earlier U.S. tariffs, goods qualifying under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement would not automatically be exempt, according to Reuters.

That matters in Northwestern Ontario because forestry, mining, manufacturing, transportation and resource-service companies operate within deeply integrated North American supply chains.

The regional impact may not stop at companies directly exporting to the United States. Higher equipment, steel, transportation or financing costs can move through the entire supply chain, affecting contractors and smaller businesses serving the mining and forestry sectors.

The negotiations are continuing, and no final agreement had been announced as of Wednesday morning.

Regional: 110 Wildfires Remain Active Across Northwestern Ontario

Wildfires remain the Northwest’s dominant public-safety story.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 110 active wildland fires in the Northwest Fire Region Tuesday evening. Eleven were not under control, six were being held, 10 were under control and 83 were being observed.

Five new fires were confirmed Aug. 11, including two in the Thunder Bay fire management area.

Thunder Bay 79, near Dog Lake about 18 kilometres west of Highway 527, was under control at 0.1 hectares.

Thunder Bay 80, south of Athelstane Lake and about 24 kilometres west of Highway 17, was 0.1 hectares and not under control.

The much larger Rinker Lake Complex remains a major suppression operation. Thunder Bay 36 was listed at 301,240 hectares, Dryden 34 at 45,800 hectares and Dryden 35 at 31,478 hectares. All three remained not under control in Tuesday evening’s provincial report.

Ontario continues to maintain a Restricted Fire Zone across the Northwest Fire Region because of wildfire activity and fire hazard conditions. The province confirms that the zone has been in effect since July 15.

For people travelling, camping or working in the region, fire conditions can affect remote roads, aircraft movements, tourism, forestry operations and access to traditional territories.

Regional: First Nations Continue to Carry a Heavy Share of Wildfire Impact

The wildfire emergency is also a continuing Indigenous emergency.

Chiefs of Ontario says fires are threatening First Nations across northern Ontario, forcing evacuations and disrupting transportation routes and essential services.

At least 12 First Nations have faced full or partial evacuation during this summer’s fires, according to Chiefs of Ontario, which has supported calls for an independent public inquiry into Ontario’s wildfire response.

Northern Ontario fires had forced more than 1,800 people from at least 12 First Nations and caused significant destruction in some communities.

The issue is particularly important for Northwestern Ontario because evacuation is more complicated for fly-in communities. Moving residents may depend on aircraft availability, suitable weather, accommodation in host communities and the ability to maintain health care, medication, food and other supports away from home.

Wildfire planning is therefore increasingly connected to broader questions of infrastructure, emergency-management capacity, all-season roads and Indigenous jurisdiction.

International: Middle East Shipping Attacks Put More Pressure on Oil Prices

The Iran conflict and attacks on commercial shipping are again putting pressure on global energy markets.

Four crew members and two Yemeni rescuers were reported killed after an Iran-aligned Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Separately, the U.S. military said it fired on and disabled a container ship travelling toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

The Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz are crucial global energy and commercial shipping routes.

Oil markets responded Wednesday. Brent crude was trading around US$89 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate around US$83, as investors weighed shipping attacks and stalled efforts to end the Iran conflict.

Sustained increases in global oil prices can eventually feed into freight, airline and consumer costs across the North, where transportation distances are already long.

International: Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Passes 250

Rescue operations continue in western Colombia after a devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

Reuters reported at least 254 people had been killed as crews searched collapsed buildings and tried to reach communities affected by damaged roads and infrastructure.

The European Union announced €2 million in emergency assistance Wednesday as search-and-rescue operations continued.

Indigenous communities near the earthquake zone are among those dealing with disrupted services and difficult access, underscoring a challenge familiar in northern Canada: emergencies become considerably harder when communities are remote and transportation infrastructure is limited.

The casualty total remains subject to change as rescue operations continue.

National: B.C. Wildfire Emergency Shows Canada’s Fire Season Is Far From Over

Northwestern Ontario is not facing the wildfire season alone.

British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency after the rapidly growing Bald Range wildfire forced mass evacuations around Summerland and Peachland. More than 20,000 people were ordered from their homes at the height of the emergency.

At least one death has been linked to the fire, and the disaster is now affecting agricultural operations, ranches, vineyards and tourism in the Okanagan.

The national dimension matters to Ontario because severe simultaneous fire seasons increase competition for specialized resources such as experienced firefighting crews, incident-management personnel, helicopters and other aircraft.

Canada has also relied on international firefighting assistance during the 2026 season.

International: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Ahead of Military Exercises

Security tensions are also rising in Northeast Asia.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Wednesday toward waters off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities. The missile reportedly travelled about 700 kilometres.

The launch came days before the United States and South Korea are scheduled to begin the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, running from Aug. 17 to 27.

There is no immediate Northwestern Ontario impact, but instability in the Indo-Pacific matters to Canada because of trade with Asia and the region’s importance to global shipping, critical minerals, technology supply chains and commodity markets.

Those supply chains increasingly intersect with Northern Ontario’s ambitions to expand critical-mineral production.

Local: Thunder Bay Municipal Election Enters the Final Stretch for Nominations

Thunder Bay’s 2026 civic election campaign is approaching an important deadline.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to file nomination papers. Election day is Monday, Oct. 26.

The mayoral field has grown considerably. Former councillor Aldo Ruberto recently became the eighth person to enter the race.

This election will bring substantial change to city hall. Mayor Ken Boshcoff is not seeking another term, while several members of the current council have indicated they will not run again.

For voters, the campaign is likely to revolve around familiar but increasingly urgent issues: property taxes, road conditions, policing and public safety, homelessness, housing construction, economic development and the city’s relationship with First Nations and the wider Northwest.

With nominations still open, the final ballot is not yet set.

Local: Thunder Bay Gets a Partial Solar Eclipse This Afternoon

One of Wednesday’s biggest international events will also be visible — at least partially — from Thunder Bay.

A total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland and Spain, drawing millions of spectators.

Thunder Bay is outside the path of totality but will experience a partial solar eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to begin locally at approximately 12:34 p.m. EDT, reach maximum coverage around 1:16 p.m.and end around 1:59 p.m.

Only a relatively small portion of the sun will be obscured from Thunder Bay, but proper eye protection is still essential. Looking directly at the sun without appropriate solar-viewing protection can cause serious eye injury.

There may be one problem for local skywatchers: clouds.

Thunder Bay was mostly cloudy Wednesday morning, with continued mostly cloudy conditions expected during the day.

Even if cloud cover blocks the local view, the eclipse is being carried through international livestreams.

What NNL Readers Should Watch Through Wednesday

The Canada–U.S. tariff negotiations remain the economic story with the greatest potential long-term consequences for Northwestern Ontario. Any indication of a deal — or a breakdown in talks — ahead of Aug. 19 will matter to exporters and resource industries.

The Northwest wildfire situation remains the immediate regional public-safety priority, particularly around major uncontrolled fires, evacuation areas and First Nations.

Globally, watch the Middle East shipping situation and oil markets. Further disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb could push fuel costs higher.

Locally, the municipal election campaign is entering a decisive phase as the nomination deadline approaches, while Thunder Bay residents have a celestial event to watch for shortly after noon.

NetNewsLedger will continue monitoring these developing stories as information changes through the day.