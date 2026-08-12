Win rate measures the percentage of trades that close profitably. A high percentage may look reassuring, but a strategy can win often and still lose money when unsuccessful trades are much larger than successful ones.

Beginners therefore need more than a record of how often they were right. The following five metrics reveal whether a strategy’s profits, losses and overall risk are sustainable.

Average Win-to-Loss Ratio

Average win shows how much your profitable trades typically earn, while average loss shows how much unsuccessful trades typically cost. Comparing those figures reveals whether your winners are large enough to absorb your losses.

For example, winning seven $50 trades produces $350, but three $150 losses cost $450.

So, assess complete performance patterns rather than isolated results.

Profit Factor

The profit factor divides the gross profit from winning trades by the gross loss from losing trades. A result above 1 means the recorded profits exceeded the losses, while a result below 1 indicates an overall loss.

Accurate realised P&L figures provide the confirmed closed-trade results needed for this calculation. Realised Profit and Loss is the actual financial gain or loss recorded when open positions close.

At that point, it moves out of floating unrealised P&L and permanently changes the account balance.

Keep the calculation focused on three figures:

Total profit from closed winning trades

Total loss from closed losing trades

Net results after applicable trading costs

Review profit factor across a meaningful number of trades rather than judging it after a brief winning streak. A larger sample provides a more reliable picture of how consistently the strategy balances profits against losses.

Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Risk-to-reward ratio compares the amount placed at risk with the profit targeted on a trade. A planned ratio of 1:2 means accepting one unit of potential loss in pursuit of two units of potential profit.

Strong ratios can support profitability without requiring an unusually high win rate. Actual results may differ from planned targets, so compare the original ratio with what each completed trade delivered.

Trade Expectancy

Trade expectancy estimates the average amount a strategy may gain or lose per trade over a sufficiently large sample. The calculation combines win rate, loss rate, average win and average loss.

Positive expectancy suggests the strategy has produced a favourable average outcome. Negative expectancy indicates that trade selection, exits, position sizing or costs may require attention.

Maximum Drawdown

Maximum drawdown measures the largest peak-to-trough decline in an account over a chosen period. An account that falls from $10,000 to $8,000 before recovering has experienced a 20% drawdown.

Large drawdowns can expose oversized positions or weak loss controls even when the account eventually becomes profitable. Tracking drawdown also helps you judge whether a strategy fits your financial limits and risk tolerance.

Building a Clearer View of Your Trading Results

No single figure can explain the quality of a trading strategy. Used together, these trading metrics show how much you win, how much you lose and how much risk you accept along the way.

Review them regularly and make small, evidence-based adjustments rather than reacting to one result.

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