Showers and cooler air move across Ontario’s Far North from Aug. 11-13.

THUNDER BAY — Weather Desk – A changeable three-day stretch is ahead for communities across Ontario’s Far North from Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 13. Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Marten Falls/Ogoki Post will all see periods of showers, although there will also be breaks of sunshine.

Daytime highs generally fall into the upper teens and low 20s, while overnight temperatures drop into the single digits in some communities by Thursday night. The unsettled pattern will be important for residents travelling by air or boat and for crews working outdoors.

Northern Ontario Three-Day Forecast: Aug. 11-13

Sachigo Lake

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with occasional rain developing during the afternoon. The high will reach 21 C, followed by an overnight low of 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Some sunshine early will give way to increasing cloud and a couple of showers. It will be noticeably cooler, with a high of 17 C and an overnight low near 10 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Conditions improve with sunny breaks and a high of 20 C. The overnight low will be about 10 C.

Kasabonika Lake

Tuesday, Aug. 11: A mix of sun and cloud is forecast, along with one or two brief showers. The high will reach 22 C. Overnight low 10 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: A couple of showers are possible during the morning, followed by alternating cloud and sunny periods. High 19 C, with a low of 11 C overnight.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Cloudier and cooler conditions settle in, with a high of 19 C. Temperatures fall to around 8 C Thursday night.

Neskantaga First Nation

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Sun and cloud will alternate through the day, with a couple of showers possible. High 21 C and low 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Variable cloudiness continues with a couple of showers. The daytime high will be 18 C, with an overnight low of 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Occasional morning rain is expected before clouds begin breaking for some afternoon sunshine. It will remain cool, with a high of 17 C. The temperature could fall to 8 C overnight.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — KI

Tuesday, Aug. 11: KI will see one or two passing morning showers before a mix of sun and cloud develops. The high will reach 20 C, with an overnight low of 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Partly sunny conditions are forecast, although a couple of showers are possible, particularly earlier in the day. High 18 C and low 9 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Intervals of cloud and sunshine are expected. It will remain cool with a high of 17 C and an overnight low near 10 C.

Marten Falls First Nation/Ogoki Post

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Periods of sun and cloud are forecast, with a shower possible in some locations. The high will reach 22 C. Overnight low 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Sun and cloud will continue, with a couple of showers expected during the afternoon. High 20 C, with an overnight low of 12 C.

Thursday, Aug. 13: A couple of morning showers are possible before skies become a mixture of sun and cloud during the afternoon. The high will be 18 C. Thursday night turns considerably cooler, with a low near 7 C.

Aviation and Community Travel Outlook

The main weather concern through the three-day period will be intermittent showers and changing cloud cover rather than prolonged heavy rainfall. Those conditions can still affect visibility around community airports, particularly when showers pass through. Travellers should check directly with their airline or charter operator before heading to the airport.

Residents travelling on lakes and rivers should also be prepared for quickly changing conditions. Temperatures near 7 to 10 C overnight by Wednesday and Thursday will make the consequences of cold-water immersion more serious, even when daytime temperatures remain comfortable.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a general cooling trend across much of the area, with Neskantaga and KI reaching only about 17 C by Thursday and Marten Falls reaching 18 C.

Looking Ahead

There is no widespread washout in the current three-day outlook. Instead, the pattern features scattered showers mixed with periods of sunshine, with the coolest conditions generally arriving Wednesday and Thursday.

Sachigo Lake appears to have the best improvement Thursday, while Neskantaga and Marten Falls could still see morning rain before conditions improve later in the day. Forecasts for remote northern communities can change quickly, so residents and travellers should continue monitoring updated conditions.