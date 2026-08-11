NAPS arrests Winnipeg man in North Spirit Lake during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

NORTH SPIRIT LAKE FIRST NATION, Ont. — A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after Nishnawbe Aski Police Service investigators located him in North Spirit Lake First Nation as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Suspect Arrested Without Incident

NAPS says its Intelligence Unit identified the suspect while investigating suspected drug trafficking activity in the remote Northwestern Ontario community.

Police located and arrested Jordan Birrell, 32, of Winnipeg, without incident on Thursday, July 30.

During the arrest, officers seized a quantity of cash police allege was obtained through drug trafficking activity. The amount seized was not disclosed.

Birrell is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He appeared for a bail hearing on Friday, July 31, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

What the Charge Means

Possession of property obtained by crime is covered by section 354 of the Criminal Code. The prosecution must prove the accused possessed property or proceeds while knowing that all or part of it was obtained or derived from an indictable offence.

For property valued at more than $5,000, section 355 allows the Crown to proceed either by indictment or by summary conviction.

If prosecuted by indictment, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. There is no mandatory minimum sentence.

Sentences can vary significantly depending on the value and source of the property, the accused person’s criminal record, level of involvement and other aggravating or mitigating circumstances. Depending on how the Crown proceeds and the facts established in court, sentencing options can range from non-custodial penalties such as probation or a fine to a custodial sentence.

Why the Investigation Matters in Northwestern Ontario

Drug trafficking investigations in remote First Nations can have broader consequences because communities often face limited access to policing resources, addictions treatment, health care and emergency services.

North Spirit Lake First Nation is a fly-in community in Northwestern Ontario, making the movement of illegal drugs, cash and other contraband into northern communities a continuing public-safety concern for police and community leaders.

In this case, Birrell has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. NAPS has not announced a drug trafficking charge against him.

The trafficking investigation remains active, and police have not indicated whether additional arrests or charges are expected.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The allegations against Birrell have not been proven in court.

North Spirit Lake First Nation, NAPS, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Jordan Birrell, drug trafficking, Northwestern Ontario crime, regional crime news, Winnipeg, Indigenous communities, Northern Ontario policing