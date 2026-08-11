Northwestern Ontario weather for August 11-14, 2026: forecasts for Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake and Red Lake

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – Tuesday morning is starting cool and humid across much of the region, with temperatures ranging from about 10°C in Red Lake and Sioux Lookout to 16°C in Kenora. The overall weather pattern through August 14 will feature some afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a notably brighter and drier Thursday. Clouds return to several communities Friday.

Environment Canada forecasts issued early Tuesday morning call for daytime highs mostly in the low to mid-20s, while overnight temperatures dip into the single digits in a few locations Thursday night.

Today’s Weather Overview – Tuesday, August 11

Current Conditions

Around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, conditions were generally quiet across Northwestern Ontario. Kenora was partly cloudy at 15.7°C with a north-northwest wind at 9 km/h. Dryden was mainly sunny at 12.7°C, while Sioux Lookout and Red Lake were both just under 10°C with calm winds. Pickle Lake was sunnier and a little warmer at 12.9°C, with a west-northwest wind at 11 km/h.

Community Morning temperature Wind Pressure Humidity Kenora 15.7°C NNW 9 km/h 101.5 kPa, falling 81% Vermilion Bay / Rawson Lake 13.6°C Calm 101.4 kPa, falling 90% Dryden 12.7°C Calm 101.5 kPa 90% Fort Frances 11.0°C Calm 101.4 kPa, falling 99% Sioux Lookout 9.9°C Calm 101.5 kPa, falling 100% Pickle Lake 12.9°C WNW 11 km/h 101.3 kPa 86% Red Lake 9.9°C Calm 101.5 kPa, falling 96%

Kenora

Kenora will see sunshine giving way to a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 26 and a high UV index of 6. Tonight becomes mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers before clearing toward morning, with a low of 13°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Vermilion Bay and Dryden share a very similar forecast. Sunshine dominates the morning and early afternoon before clouds increase, bringing a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. Expect a high of 23°C, humidex 25 and a high UV index of 6. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent shower chance and a low near 12°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will reach 24°C, feeling closer to 27 with the humidex. The UV index is 7, or high. The thunderstorm risk continues into early evening before temperatures fall to 12°C overnight.

Sioux Lookout

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Sioux Lookout, along with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. The daytime high is 22°C, with a high UV index of 6. Tonight becomes mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake has one of the more unsettled forecasts Tuesday. Mainly sunny conditions will give way to increasing cloud, followed by a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Westerly winds will increase to 30 km/h late this morning. The high will be 22°C. Tonight brings a 30 per cent chance of showers, an evening thunderstorm risk and developing fog patches, with a low of 12°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake starts sunny before cloud increases near noon. There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers, with a high of 21°C. Cloudy skies and a continued 30 per cent shower chance follow tonight, with a low of 12°C.

Wednesday Through Friday – August 12-14

Expected Conditions

Kenora: Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk, reaching 22°C before a clear night at 12°C. Thursday looks excellent for outdoor plans: sunny with a high of 24°Cand low of 12°C. Friday turns cloudy but remains mild at 23°C, with an overnight low near 13°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk, reaching 21°C and falling to 11°C overnight. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22°C, followed by a chilly clear night near 9°C. Clouds increase Friday, with a high of 22°C and low of 10°C.

Fort Frances: Wednesday reaches 23°C with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h late in the morning. Skies clear Wednesday night with a low of 11°C. Thursday is the warm spot of this forecast period, sunny and 25°C, before temperatures drop sharply to 9°C overnight. Friday will be cloudy and cooler, with a high of 21°C.

Sioux Lookout: Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h late in the afternoon, with a high of 20°C. Thursday turns sunny with a high of 21°C and a clear overnight low of 10°C. Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22°C.

Pickle Lake: Mainly cloudy skies Wednesday carry a 30 per cent chance of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm risk. North winds increase to 20 km/h during the afternoon, with a high of 21°C. Thursday brings a mix of sun and cloud at 21°C. Friday warms to 24°C under another mix of sun and cloud, with an overnight low of 13°C.

Red Lake: Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Northwest winds become 20 km/h late in the morning. The high is 21°C, followed by a clear night near 11°C. Thursday will be sunny and 22°C. Friday becomes cloudy but warmer, reaching 24°C.

Regional Weather Trend

The main period to keep an eye on will be Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, when scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across much of Northwestern Ontario. Thursday offers the most consistently favourable outdoor weather, with sunshine forecast in Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, while Pickle Lake sees a mix of sun and cloud.

Friday marks another transition toward more cloud, particularly in Kenora, Fort Frances and Red Lake, although temperatures remain seasonable in the low to mid-20s.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light jacket or sweater will be useful for early mornings and evenings, particularly Thursday night when temperatures could dip to 9°C in Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Fort Frances. Daytime conditions remain comfortable enough for shorts and short sleeves, but keep a lightweight rain jacket or compact umbrella handy Tuesday and Wednesday. With UV values reaching the high category in several communities, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat remain worthwhile even when periods of cloud are expected.

Anyone heading onto the lakes, travelling remote highways or working outdoors should keep an eye on changing conditions Tuesday and Wednesday because thunderstorms can cause rapid changes in visibility and wind.

Weather Trivia

Mid-August temperatures in this forecast are remarkably close to normal in some communities. Environment Canada’s daily normal for Kenora at this point in August is about 24°C for the daytime high and 14°C overnight. Sioux Lookout’s normal is approximately 23°C by day and 13°C at night. That makes this week’s low-to-mid-20s daytime temperatures very typical for the season, even though some overnight lows will run cooler.

Forecast information is based on Environment and Climate Change Canada observations and forecasts available Tuesday morning, August 11, 2026. Forecasts and weather alerts can change, so travellers and outdoor users should check the latest Environment Canada information before departure.