Thunder Bay police charge a 32-year-old after an assault investigation on Donald Street East

THUNDER BAY — A 32-year-old Thunder Bay resident is facing assault and obstruction charges following a July 31 incident in the Donald Street East area.

Thunder Bay Police Service says one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The case remains before the courts, and the allegations have not been proven.

Police Locate Suspect Following Area Search

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the Donald Street East area on July 31, 2026, after receiving a report of an assault.

Police say the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers located a victim who had sustained what police described as minor injuries. The victim was transported to a Thunder Bay hospital for treatment.

A search of the surrounding area resulted in officers locating and arresting a suspect.

Clinton Ostamus, 32, of Thunder Bay has been charged with:

Assault

Obstructing a peace officer

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the alleged assault or what led to the obstruction charge.

Criminal Code: Assault

Assault is defined under section 265 of the Criminal Code. The offence can include intentionally applying force to another person without their consent, as well as attempting or threatening through an act or gesture to apply force when the person has, or appears to have, the ability to carry out the threat.

The general assault offence is prosecuted under section 266 and is a hybrid offence, meaning the Crown can proceed either by indictment or by summary conviction. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

For offences prosecuted summarily where no different punishment is specified, the Criminal Code provides for a maximum fine of $5,000, imprisonment of up to two years less a day, or both.

The sentence imposed in any individual case following a conviction depends on factors including the circumstances of the offence, the offender’s criminal record and applicable aggravating or mitigating factors.

Criminal Code: Obstructing a Peace Officer

Section 129 of the Criminal Code makes it an offence to resist or wilfully obstruct a public officer or peace officer while that officer is carrying out their lawful duties.

The offence is also hybrid. If the Crown proceeds by indictment, a conviction can carry a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment. If the matter proceeds by summary conviction, the general maximum is a $5,000 fine, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Accused Released Following Court Appearance

Ostamus appeared in court following the arrest and was released from custody with a future court date.

Release from custody does not determine guilt or innocence. Clinton Ostamus is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is identified by Thunder Bay Police Service as TB26030239.