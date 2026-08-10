Nashville Stampede Thunder to Seventh Straight Win as PBR Teams Race Heats Up

SUNRISE, Fla. — PBR TEAMS — Ladies and gentlemen, hang onto your hats — the Nashville Stampede are on one serious ride.

Nashville rolled through Freedom Days in Sunrise, Fla., with a perfect 3-0 weekend and stretched its winning streak to seven straight games Sunday, Aug. 9, tightening its grip on first place in the PBR Teams standings.

The Stampede improved to 7-1 on the season after overpowering the New York Mavericks 356.3-89.55, while Arizona, Carolina, Austin and Kansas City also rode away with Sunday victories.

Nashville Stampede Are Riding Hot

The Stampede came into Sunday with momentum and left the arena with even more.

Head coach Justin McBride’s squad went 10-for-15 over the weekend, covering 66.67 per cent of its bulls.

Across the season, Nashville riders have now stayed aboard 22 of 40 bulls for a 55 per cent riding rate.

And on Sunday, they were just one successful ride away from a perfect five-for-five performance.

Alan de Souza got the Stampede rolling with an 88.2-point ride aboard Organized Chaos.

Daniel Feitosa followed with one of the biggest moments of the afternoon, conquering Slick Rick for 89.95 points. It marked the first qualified ride on that bull in 30 outs dating back to March 2023.

Then came Rogério Venâncio.

With Nashville in command, Venâncio put up 89.85 points aboard White Out to seal the win.

Riquelmi Silva closed the door with an 88.3-point trip on Big Dawg.

New York managed just one qualified ride, with Mauricio Gulla Moreira scoring 89.55 points on Flyin’ Solo.

Final score:

Nashville Stampede 356.3 — New York Mavericks 89.55

Nashville: 4-for-5

New York: 1-for-5

Arizona Ridge Riders Complete Perfect Weekend

The Arizona Ridge Riders kept their own winning streak alive with a 173.15-90.2 victory over the Texas Rattlers.

Texas struck first when Daniel Keeping rode Game Over for 90.2 points, his second 90-point ride of the weekend and third of the season.

But Arizona answered.

Eduardo Aparecido posted 85.55 points aboard High Point, before Everton Natan da Silva delivered what proved to be the winning ride with 87.6 points on Mayor of Hogeye.

Texas had one last chance on a re-ride in the fifth, but the bull won the battle and Arizona collected its third straight victory.

Final score:

Arizona Ridge Riders 173.15 — Texas Rattlers 90.2

Arizona: 2-for-5

Texas: 1-for-5

Kansas City Outlaws Win Missouri Showdown

The Kansas City Outlaws ended the weekend with bragging rights over in-state rival Missouri Thunder, winning 266.9-179.

Sandro Batista put Kansas City on the board with 88.6 points aboard MF Cupcake.

Eric Henrique Domingos followed with an 88.95-point ride on Scrappy.

Then Natanael Serra Aires delivered the finishing touch, putting up 89.35 points on Baldy.

Missouri countered with back-to-back 89.5-point rides from Paulo Eduardo Rossetto on Special Ops and Felipe Furlan on Bad Boy, but that was where the scoring stopped.

Final score:

Kansas City Outlaws 266.9 — Missouri Thunder 179

Kansas City: 3-for-5

Missouri: 2-for-5

Austin Gamblers Roll Past Oklahoma

The Austin Gamblers rode four bulls and rolled to a 350.45-173.1 win over the Oklahoma Wildcatters.

Dener Barbosa started Austin’s scoring with 86.5 points on Ground Pounder.

Sage Steele Kimzey followed with 88.6 points aboard Texas Slim.

Three-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme made good on a re-ride opportunity, putting 88 points on the board aboard Getcha Some.

Then 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco brought the hammer down with 87.35 points on Sniper.

Oklahoma answered with Eduardo Matos posting 87.8 on Geralt and Kase Hitt earning 85.3 on King Ding A Ling.

The win pulled Austin back to .500 at 4-4.

Final score:

Austin Gamblers 350.45 — Oklahoma Wildcatters 173.1

Austin: 4-for-5

Oklahoma: 2-for-5

Carolina Cowboys Spoil Florida’s Perfect Weekend

The defending PBR Teams champion Carolina Cowboys walked into the home team’s barn and spoiled Florida Freedom’s bid for a perfect weekend.

Carolina won 263.85-89.5 after covering three bulls.

Thiago Salgado opened with an 88.35-point ride on Bullistic.

Guilherme Valleiras made a re-ride count with 87.95 points aboard Washita Red.

Adriano Salgado then added 87.55 points on Louisville Slugger.

Florida’s lone qualified ride came in its final out when Bruno Carvalho earned 89.5 points aboard Husky.

Final score:

Carolina Cowboys 263.85 — Florida Freedom 89.5

Carolina: 3-for-5

Florida: 1-for-5

PBR Teams Standings Tighten Behind Nashville

Nashville has now opened a two-game advantage atop the standings.

Behind the Stampede, Arizona, Florida and Carolina are all sitting at 5-3, creating a three-way logjam in the chase.

Arizona currently holds the edge among that group based on aggregate points.

PBR Teams standings after Aug. 9:

Nashville Stampede — 7-1 — 1,946.2 points Arizona Ridge Riders — 5-3 — 1,673.35 Florida Freedom — 5-3 — 1,339.35 Carolina Cowboys — 5-3 — 1,326.6 Austin Gamblers — 4-4 — 1,631.65 Texas Rattlers — 4-4 — 1,243.65 Missouri Thunder — 3-5 — 1,249.35 Kansas City Outlaws — 3-5 — 1,233.25 Oklahoma Wildcatters — 3-5 — 1,057.35 New York Mavericks — 1-7 — 1,221.9

Next Stop: Nashville

Now the chute gates swing toward Tennessee.

PBR Teams returns Aug. 14-16 for Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

And with the league leaders riding a seven-game winning streak into their home event, all eyes will be on the Stampede to see whether this runaway ride keeps rolling — or whether somebody finally grabs the rope and brings them back to the pack.

For rodeo and western sports fans across Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the team format brings a familiar intensity: every out matters, every qualified ride can flip a matchup, and one big score can change the entire weekend.