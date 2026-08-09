Nashville wins its sixth straight as PBR Teams brings big rides and hard buckoffs to Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. — Folks, Nashville is on a roll, and right now nobody in PBR Teams has been able to throw the Stampede off stride.

The Nashville Stampede ran its winning streak to six straight Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena, riding three bulls and putting away the Texas Rattlers 259.45-89.15 on Night 2 of the 2026 PBR Teams Freedom Days.

Meanwhile, the hometown Florida Freedom gave their fans another reason to stomp their boots, winning for the second night in a row and improving to 5-2.

For rodeo and bull-riding fans in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, the weekend offered another look at just how international the PBR Teams competition has become, with riders from Brazil, Australia and across the United States going head-to-head on some of the rankest bulls in the business.

Nashville Stampede Charges to Sixth Straight Victory

Open the gate, nod your head and hang on — Nashville came ready to ride.

Alan de Souza of Tremembé, Brazil, struck first for the Stampede, covering Dealer’s Choice for 87.2 points.

Texas answered right back.

Brady Fielder of Clermont, Australia, put together an 89.15-point ride aboard Texas Slim, giving the Rattlers their only qualified ride of the match and briefly moving Texas into the lead.

But Nashville wasn’t about to let that one get away.

Rogério Venâncio climbed aboard Political Cowboy and delivered an 88.55-point ride to swing the advantage back to the Stampede.

Then Daniel Feitosa got another crack at the whistle following a re-ride opportunity and stayed aboard Lights Out for 83.7 points.

When the dust settled, Nashville had three qualified rides and a convincing 259.45-89.15 victory.

The Stampede improved to 6-1, extending the franchise record winning streak it established Friday.

Florida Freedom Defends the Home Dirt

Sometimes one ride is all it takes.

Austin Richardson made his count.

Richardson matched up with Blazin Halos Late Night Toss in Florida’s opening out and rode for 89 points.

That score stood all night.

New York’s Leonardo Castro answered with an 86.8-point ride aboard EmmDee, but the Mavericks could not find another qualified ride.

Florida escaped with an 89-86.8 victory, improving to 5-2 and remaining unbeaten through the first two nights on its home dirt.

The Freedom have now won three straight games dating back to the previous PBR Teams event in Oklahoma City.

Austin Gamblers Get Back in the Win Column

The Austin Gamblers came out looking to erase Friday’s loss, and three-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme helped get them rolling.

Leme rode Linebacker for 89.05 points, putting Austin on the board early.

Missouri Thunder’s Felipe Furlan had an answer — and what an answer it was.

Furlan lit up the scoreboard with a 90.6-point ride on Geralt, the highest individual score of the matchup.

But Sage Steele Kimzey sealed the deal for Austin, riding King Ding A Ling for another 89.05 points.

Austin took the game 178.1-90.6 and improved to 3-4.

Carolina Cowboys String Together Three Big Rides

The Oklahoma Wildcatters grabbed the early lead when Trace Redd covered Diamond Back for 88.5 points.

Then the Carolina Cowboys started firing.

Guilherme Valleiras kicked off a three-ride Carolina run with 84.95 points on Organized Chaos.

Keyshawn Whitehorse followed by sticking with Hoobastank for 88.95 points, his first qualified ride for the Cowboys.

Adriano Salgado then added 88.05 points aboard Hay Train.

That’s three rides, three scores and suddenly a mighty deep hole for Oklahoma.

Kase Hitt managed an 86.95-point ride on XIT Socks In A Box for the Wildcatters, but Carolina had already done the damage.

The Cowboys took it 261.95-175.45 and moved to 4-3.

Arizona Ridge Riders Outgun Kansas City

Arizona and Kansas City went back and forth early, but the Ridge Riders had one more qualified ride in the chamber.

Luciano De Castro started Arizona’s night with 89.55 points aboard The Heat.

Kansas City’s Sandro Batista fired back with 87.05 on Free Flight.

Eduardo Aparecido then rode Chili Mango for 88.6 points before Kansas City’s Hayden Welsh answered with 87.35 aboard Strawberry.

Welsh, the first overall selection in the 2026 PBR Teams Draft, improved to a perfect 2-for-2 in PBR competition.

But Arizona wasn’t finished.

Elizmar Jeremias closed the door with an 88.75-point ride aboard Power Trip.

Final score: Arizona 266.9, Kansas City 174.4.

PBR Teams Standings After Saturday Night

Nashville heads into Sunday’s final round sitting firmly atop the standings at 6-1.

The Florida Freedom are one game back at 5-2.

The standings following Saturday’s action are:

Nashville Stampede — 6-1 — 1,589.9 points Florida Freedom — 5-2 — 1,249.85 points Arizona Ridge Riders — 4-3 — 1,500.2 points Texas Rattlers — 4-3 — 1,153.45 points Carolina Cowboys — 4-3 — 1,062.75 points Austin Gamblers — 3-4 — 1,281.2 points Missouri Thunder — 3-4 — 1,070.35 points Oklahoma Wildcatters — 3-4 — 884.25 points Kansas City Outlaws — 2-5 — 966.35 points New York Mavericks — 1-6 — 1,132.35 points

<H3>Sunday Showdown Set in Sunrise</H3>

One more afternoon. One more set of matchups. And one more chance to see who’s still standing when the arena dust clears.

The final day of Freedom Days at Amerant Bank Arena gets underway Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Saturday night’s CBS Game of the Week is scheduled to air Sunday at noon ET, followed by live Sunday PBR Teams coverage on The CW beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

For Northwestern Ontario viewers, that means the action begins at the same time in Thunder Bay, which is also on Eastern Time.

Nashville enters the finale as the team everybody is trying to catch.

Six wins in a row.

A 6-1 record.

And right now, the Stampede is living up to its name.