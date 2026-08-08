Thunder Bay Weekend Weather: Warm Conditions Set Up Strong Finish for the 2026 CLE

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay is heading into a warm, generally favourable summer weekend, good news for families planning to spend Saturday and Sunday at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs near 24 C on both Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9. There is a chance of showers overnight Saturday and again Sunday morning, but the forecast currently points toward improving conditions for the CLE’s Sunday-night concert and fireworks finale.

Saturday: Warm, Breezy and Increasingly Cloudy

Thunder Bay started Saturday morning mainly sunny, with a temperature of 15 C at Thunder Bay Airport as of 8 a.m. Winds were from the southwest at 10 km/h.

Environment Canada’s 5:30 a.m. forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions giving way to increasing cloudiness through the morning.

The high will reach 24 C, with a humidex of 26. West winds are expected to increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The UV index is 6, or high.

That should make for a comfortable afternoon at the CLE, although the gusty wind will be noticeable around the midway and open portions of the exhibition grounds.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds are expected to become light during the evening, with a low of 13 C.

Saturday Night at the CLE: Glass Tiger Takes the Stage

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is open from noon to midnight Saturday at the CLE grounds on Northern Avenue. The 2026 fair runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 9.

Saturday’s major musical attraction is Glass Tiger, scheduled to perform from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Canadian rock band is known for a catalogue stretching back to its major commercial breakthrough in the 1980s.

Earlier in the evening, hypnotist Corrie J is scheduled to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Corrie J has been appearing nightly during this year’s fair.

With temperatures dropping from the daytime high toward the low teens later at night, fairgoers staying for the concert may want to bring a light jacket or sweater.

The chance of showers is mainly an overnight concern according to the morning forecast, but anyone spending several hours outdoors should still keep an eye on updated radar and forecasts.

Sunday: A Few Morning Showers Possible, Then a Promising Fair Finale

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Environment Canada expects west winds around 20 km/h, a high of 24 C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will climb to 7, or high.

The forecast becomes especially favourable Sunday evening.

Environment Canada is calling for clear skies Sunday night, with temperatures eventually falling to about 12 C.

If that forecast holds, conditions should be well suited for the final evening of the CLE and, in particular, the scheduled fireworks.

Sunday at the CLE: Tribute Show and Fireworks Close the Fair

Sunday is the final day of the 2026 Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, with the fair again operating from noon until midnight.

Corrie J is scheduled for another performance from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a Cher and Neil Diamond tribute show from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Then comes the traditional finale.

The CLE fireworks show is scheduled for 11 p.m. Sunday.

With Environment Canada forecasting a clear Sunday night, the weather outlook as of Saturday morning is encouraging for the fireworks. Forecasts can change, however, and people heading to the grounds Sunday should check conditions before leaving home.

Midway Rides, Games and Family Attractions Continue All Weekend

Beyond the evening entertainment, the CLE continues to offer its midway, carnival games and family attractions throughout the weekend.

The fair lists major and spectacular rides including the Giant Expo Wheel, Orbiter, Ring of Fire, Typhoon, Tilt-A-Whirl, G-Force and bumper cars.

Families with younger children also have a range of attractions including the Dragon Wagon, helicopters, merry-go-round, Ladybug Ride, Bumble Bees and Tea Time.

Midway games include traditional fair favourites such as balloon darts, Whac-A-Mole, water-gun races, ring games and High Striker.

What to Wear and Bring to the CLE

The weekend forecast calls for classic Lakehead summer conditions: warm afternoons followed by much cooler evenings.

For Saturday, sunglasses and sunscreen will be useful early in the day, while a light jacket will make the later concert hours more comfortable. The west wind could make it feel cooler after sunset.

On Sunday, an umbrella or light rain jacket may be worthwhile for anyone heading out early because of the 30 per cent morning shower risk. By evening, conditions are currently expected to improve considerably.

The UV index will be high both days, so sunscreen, hats and regular water breaks are sensible, particularly for children spending several hours on the midway.

The Weekend at a Glance

Saturday, Aug. 8: Increasing cloudiness, high 24 C, humidex 26. West wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers and a low of 13 C. Glass Tiger performs at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of morning showers. High 24 C, humidex 27. Clear Sunday night with a low of 12 C. Cher and Neil Diamond tribute show at 9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 11 p.m.

For Thunder Bay families, the bottom line is positive: Saturday should provide plenty of usable fair weather despite increasing cloud and gusty winds, while Sunday’s best conditions may arrive later in the day — just in time for the final-night entertainment and fireworks.