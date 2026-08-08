Thunder Bay, ON – Health – More adults in Northwestern Ontario are now eligible for routine colon cancer screening, and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is bringing a larger-than-life experience to Intercity Shopping Centre to help spread the word.

From August 7 to 16, visitors can walk through an interactive Giant Colon to explore colon health, cancer prevention, and the importance of screening. The Giant Colon experience supports a recent change to Ontario’s ColonCancerCheck program, which lowered the recommended age to begin screening for those at average risk from 50 to 45, effective July 1, 2026.

“Colon cancer often develops without symptoms in its early stages, which is why screening is so important,” says Dr. Jordan Green, Regional Colorectal Screening and GI Endoscopy Lead for Ontario Health – Cancer Care Ontario at TBRHSC. “By lowering the screening age to 45, more people have the opportunity to detect colon cancer earlier when treatment is often simpler and more successful. We hope the Giant Colon sparks conversations and encourages people to learn whether they’re eligible for screening.”

Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer in Ontario and one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in the province for both men and women. When found early, nine out of 10 people with the disease can be cured.

“People don’t often think about their colon health until something is wrong, but the best time to screen is when you feel perfectly healthy,” says Tarja Heiskanen, Manager of Prevention and Screening Clinical Services at TBRHSC. “The Giant Colon gives us a unique opportunity to bring screening information to life and have conversations about colon cancer in a way that feels more approachable. We hope everyone leaves with a better understanding of their risk and the steps they can take to protect their health.”

The Giant Colon will be open during regular Intercity Shopping Centre hours from August 7 to 16. Prevention and Screening Clinical Services staff will be on-site throughout the week to answer questions about screening eligibility, the at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT), family history, and ways to reduce the risk of colon cancer. Admission is free.

People aged 45 to 74 who are at average risk of colon cancer are now recommended to get screened with an at-home FIT every two years. People with a first-degree relative diagnosed with colon cancer before age 60, or two or more first-degree relatives diagnosed at any age, are considered at increased risk and should speak with their primary care provider.