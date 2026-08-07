Shelby Ch’ng’s Thunder Bay at-large council seat will remain vacant until the Oct. 26 election

THUNDER BAY — Shelby Ch’ng’s at-large seat on Thunder Bay city council has been declared vacant following her resignation from council, effective July 31.

According to the City of Thunder Bay’s website, the at-large position will remain vacant until the Oct. 26 municipal election.

Ch’ng Leaves Council Ahead of Municipal Election

Ch’ng says she stepped down because of work commitments after accepting a new full-time, permanent position.

Her departure comes several months after she announced in early April that she would not seek a fourth term on city council.

Ch’ng had not attended a council or standing committee meeting since June 23.

Three Terms on Thunder Bay City Council

Ch’ng was first elected to city council in 2014, when she defeated incumbent Mark Bentz in the Northwood ward. She was re-elected in Northwood in 2018.

In the 2022 municipal election, Ch’ng moved into the citywide at-large race and finished second behind Bentz, securing one of the five at-large council seats.

Her resignation leaves the seat unfilled for the final months of the current council term.

Ch’ng’s departure will not trigger an appointment or byelection, meaning Thunder Bay council will operate with one fewer at-large representative until voters choose the next council on Oct. 26..