Fact Check: Are Conservative Claims That Canadians “Can’t Afford Life Under Carney” Accurate?

OTTAWA — The Conservative Party says Canadians “can’t afford life under Carney,” pointing to grocery inflation, household debt, credit-card pressures and surveys showing families worried about unexpected expenses.

The affordability pressures cited by the Conservatives are largely supported by Statistics Canada, OECD, Equifax and TD data. However, several claims need important context. The release mixes official economic statistics with opinion surveys and then attributes those conditions to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal government — a causal conclusion the underlying data do not establish.

NetNewsLedger examined the Aug. 6 Conservative release and reviewed the current affordability positions of the Liberals, New Democrats and Green Party.

Fact Check: What the Conservative Numbers Show

The Conservative argument is strongest when it sticks to the underlying numbers. Canada does have unusually high grocery inflation compared with other G7 countries, household debt remains elevated, and recent surveys show significant anxiety about credit-card payments, savings and unexpected expenses.

Where the Conservative release becomes less precise is in assigning responsibility for those conditions and in comparing different economic measurements.

Claim: Canada Has the Highest Food Inflation in the G7 — Accurate

The Conservatives say the OECD has confirmed Canada is experiencing the highest food inflation in the G7.

That claim checks out based on the latest comparable OECD figures.

For June 2026, Canada recorded food inflation of 3.9 per cent. That was higher than Japan at 3.6 per cent, the United States at 2.7 per cent, Italy at 1.8 per cent, the United Kingdom at 1.7 per cent, France at 0.9 per cent and Germany at 0.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada separately reported that prices for food purchased from stores increased 3.9 per cent from June 2025. Overall consumer inflation was 2.8 per cent. June was also the 17th consecutive month in which grocery inflation exceeded the all-items Consumer Price Index.

Verdict: Accurate.

Claim: Food Inflation Is “Almost Double” the Inflation Target — Needs Context

At 3.9 per cent, grocery inflation was nearly twice the Bank of Canada’s two-per-cent inflation target.

There is, however, an important distinction.

The Bank’s target applies to total CPI inflation, not specifically to grocery prices. The inflation-control framework aims to keep overall inflation at the two-per-cent midpoint of a one-to-three-per-cent target range.

Overall inflation in June was 2.8 per cent — within that target range, although near its upper end.

There is another wording issue. Grocery prices continued to rise compared with a year earlier, but the rate of grocery inflation slowed, from 4.3 per cent in May to 3.9 per cent in June. Saying prices “continue to rise” is correct. Saying the inflation rate itself continues to rise would not be.

Verdict: Numerically accurate, but the comparison needs context.

Claim: 76 Per Cent Say Groceries Are Having the Biggest Financial Impact — Accurate Survey Result

The Conservatives cite figures showing 76 per cent of Canadians reporting that food and groceries have the greatest impact on household finances, compared with 47 per cent for gasoline and about one-third for housing.

Those numbers come from research conducted by The Logit Group and Narrative Research.

The survey found 76 per cent identified food prices as having an impact on their household financial well-being in recent months, while 47 per cent cited gasoline and 33 per cent cited mortgage or rent payments.

The online survey involved 1,237 Canadian adults between June 12 and 26 and was weighted using census characteristics.

The numbers should therefore be described as survey responses about financial pressure, rather than a measurement showing groceries literally consume the largest share of every household budget.

Verdict: Accurate, with survey context required.

Claim: One in Four Canadians Expect to Make Only Minimum Credit-Card Payments — Accurate

The Conservatives also cite an Equifax Canada survey indicating one-quarter of Canadians expect to make only the minimum required monthly payment on their credit cards.

Equifax reported Aug. 6 that one in four respondents expected to make only minimum credit-card payments as household budgets remained under strain. Its survey included more than 1,500 Canadians.

Equifax also found families with children were experiencing greater financial pressures than households without children, including greater reliance on credit for essential expenses.

The Conservative release accurately reflects the broad findings, but these are self-reported expectations and financial experiences, not Equifax data showing that one-quarter of Canadian cardholders are actually delinquent or making minimum payments.

Verdict: Accurate as a survey finding.

Claim: 56 Per Cent Say One Surprise Expense Could Force Difficult Choices — Accurate

The Conservative release says 56 per cent of Canadians told a TD survey that one unexpected expense could force them into difficult financial decisions.

That figure is accurate.

TD reported Aug. 5 that 56 per cent of respondents worried an unexpected expense could force difficult financial choices. Seventy-one per cent said a surprise expense could undo months of savings progress.

The Leger survey was conducted June 19 to 29 among 1,500 Canadian adults.

Again, the figure measures household sentiment and vulnerability rather than actual insolvencies.

Verdict: Accurate.

Claim: Canadian Households Owe $1.80 for Every Dollar of Disposable Income — Accurate

Statistics Canada reported that household credit-market debt reached 179.6 per cent of household disposable income in the first quarter of 2026.

Put another way, households owed roughly $1.80 in credit-market debt for every dollar of disposable income.

The ratio increased for a sixth consecutive quarter.

The Conservative statement goes further, calling Canada’s household debt-to-income ratio the highest in the G7.

Canada is indeed exceptionally highly leveraged compared with other G7 economies. The International Monetary Fund has described Canada as having the highest household debt-to-GDP ratio among G7 countries.

But debt-to-GDP and debt-to-disposable-income are different measurements. The Conservative release effectively combines a Statistics Canada debt-to-income figure with an international comparison commonly measured using debt-to-GDP.

Verdict: The $1.80 figure is accurate. The G7 comparison is broadly supported, but the measures should not be presented as identical.

Claim: Canadians Have Faced “Eleven Years of Liberals and Carney’s Economic Policies” — Political Framing

The Liberals have governed federally since Justin Trudeau was sworn in as prime minister on Nov. 4, 2015.

That means the party had been in government for about 10 years and nine months when the Conservative release was issued — reasonably described in political shorthand as nearly 11 years.

But those years cannot all be described as years of “Carney’s economic policies.”

Mark Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 14, 2025.

As of Aug. 6, 2026, he had been prime minister for just under 17 months.

The Conservative release later says Canadians have experienced Carney’s government for “over a year and a half.” That is not correct. A year and a half would be 18 months.

More importantly, inflation statistics and household-debt data do not establish that a single prime minister or government caused the conditions being measured.

The Bank of Canada has identified international energy shocks, global supply-chain disruptions and trade uncertainty among factors affecting inflation. Canada’s Competition Bureau has similarly said food prices are affected by numerous forces, although it has also raised concerns about competition in the grocery sector.

Federal taxation, spending, immigration, housing, competition and regulatory policy can influence household costs. So can interest rates, commodity markets, weather and crop conditions, the Canadian dollar, transportation costs and international events.

Verdict: The length of Liberal government is broadly accurate. Attributing 11 years of policy to Carney is not. The “over a year and a half” statement is inaccurate.

Did Carney Tell Canadians to Judge Him by Grocery Prices?

The Conservative characterization is close to what Carney said, although it is not an exact quotation.

Carney said Canadians would hold his government to account based on their “experience at the grocery store,” as well as electricity bills and the ability to find housing.

Characterizing that as inviting Canadians to judge his government on affordability is reasonable.

However, substituting “prices at the grocery store” for Carney’s broader phrase “experience at the grocery store” slightly narrows the original statement.

Verdict: Fair paraphrase, but not an exact quotation.

What Do Conservatives Mean by Lowering “Taxes on Food”?

The Conservative release promises to lower “taxes on food, gas and homebuilding.”

The reference to food requires more explanation.

Most basic groceries purchased by Canadians are already zero-rated for GST/HST purposes, meaning federal sales tax is charged at zero per cent. That includes many common food products purchased for home consumption. Some prepared foods, candy, snack products and other items remain taxable.

There can also be taxes and government-imposed costs elsewhere in food production and transportation.

But without a more specific proposal identifying which taxes would be removed, readers cannot determine from this release alone how much the Conservative promise would reduce an average grocery bill.

Verdict: Policy promise requiring more detail.

What Are the Liberals Saying?

The Liberal government’s current affordability approach is centred on direct household benefits, tax relief, competition policy and investment in Canada’s food system rather than price controls.

Ottawa has expanded what it calls the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, providing additional payments to more than 12 million Canadians. The government says a family of four could receive up to $1,890 this year, while a single person could receive up to $950, depending on eligibility.

The government has also announced a National Food Security Strategy, including proposed investments in food infrastructure, independent grocery businesses and food-industry competition. The Competition Bureau has launched a study of Canada’s food supply chain covering production, processing, transportation, distribution and retail pricing practices.

Other measures promoted by the Liberals include income-tax relief, removal of the federal consumer carbon price, a temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax and GST relief for qualifying first-time buyers of new homes.

The Liberal argument is essentially that households need immediate financial assistance while government works on competition, housing supply and food-system capacity.

The limitation is that sending households more money can offset higher prices without necessarily lowering the underlying sticker price of groceries.

As of Friday morning, NetNewsLedger did not find a direct Liberal response to this specific Aug. 6 Conservative release on the party’s official website.

What Are the New Democrats Saying?

The NDP is taking a more interventionist approach to grocery affordability.

Under leader Avi Lewis, the party has continued to argue that Liberal measures do not go far enough to address household costs and corporate profits.

Current NDP proposals include emergency price caps on selected basic foods, stronger powers for the Competition Bureau, a mandatory Grocery Code of Conduct and a national strategy to support food co-operatives.

The New Democrats have also called for changes to Nutrition North Canada so subsidies more directly benefit northern residents rather than flowing primarily through retailers.

Lewis criticized the Liberal government’s 2026 economic update for, in the NDP’s view, failing to deliver sufficient affordability relief and for not imposing additional taxes on excessive corporate profits.

The NDP’s political argument puts more responsibility on market concentration and corporate pricing than either the Liberals or Conservatives.

Competition is relevant to food affordability, but it is not the only factor affecting grocery prices. Transportation, energy, wages, agricultural conditions, imports, exchange rates and global commodity prices also matter.

NetNewsLedger did not locate a direct NDP response to the specific Aug. 6 Conservative statement as of Friday morning.

What Is the Green Party Saying?

The Green Party’s affordability message places greater emphasis on structural reforms to taxation, housing, climate policy and household income.

Its current policies call for substantially increasing the federal basic personal amount, which the party argues would allow lower- and middle-income earners to keep more of their earnings.

On housing, the Greens describe housing as a human right and advocate greater federal involvement in building affordable housing, tighter regulation of financial speculation and measures aimed at reducing the role of large corporate investors in the residential market.

The Greens have generally argued that affordability cannot be separated from structural issues including housing shortages, inequality, energy costs and climate-related pressures on food production.

NetNewsLedger did not find a specific Green Party rebuttal to the Aug. 6 Conservative release on its official website as of Friday morning.

Why This Matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

National inflation numbers do not tell the entire story in Northwestern Ontario.

Thunder Bay households experience the same interest-rate, grocery, housing and fuel pressures measured nationally, but distance adds another layer to the cost of living across the region.

For remote First Nations, particularly fly-in communities, groceries and essential goods can carry substantially higher delivered costs because of aviation fuel, freight, limited competition and the absence of year-round road connections.

That makes federal debates over food affordability particularly important in the North.

The Liberal government’s 2026 economic measures include $36 million for Nutrition North Canada and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund.

The NDP is calling for more fundamental changes to Nutrition North, including directing subsidies more directly toward northern residents.

The Conservative Aug. 6 release focuses instead on reducing government costs and taxation. It does not set out a specific northern food-affordability proposal.

For families in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, the practical question is therefore not simply which party identifies the problem most effectively, but which policies can measurably reduce household expenses without creating significant new costs elsewhere.

NetNewsLedger Fact Check: The Bottom Line

The Conservative release is mostly accurate on the statistics it cites.

Canada did have the highest food inflation among G7 countries in the latest OECD comparison. Grocery inflation has exceeded overall Canadian inflation for 17 consecutive months. Household debt remains high, and the Equifax and TD surveys cited by the Conservatives do show significant financial anxiety.

But several distinctions matter.

Grocery inflation is not the measure targeted by the Bank of Canada’s two-per-cent goal. The rate of grocery inflation actually slowed in June even though food prices continued increasing. Canada’s 179.6-per-cent debt-to-disposable-income figure should not be directly equated with an international debt-to-GDP comparison.

And the data do not prove the Conservative political conclusion that Carney or Liberal policy alone caused today’s cost-of-living pressures.

The claim that Canadians have lived under Carney for “over a year and a half” is also incorrect: he became prime minister March 14, 2025, less than 17 months before the release.

The larger point, however, is difficult for any federal party to dismiss: affordability remains a significant concern for Canadian households.

The political disagreement is increasingly about the remedy.

Conservatives argue for lower taxes, reduced government spending and lower costs associated with housing and energy. Liberals are relying on targeted benefits, tax relief, competition measures and investments in food and housing supply. New Democrats favour stronger intervention in grocery pricing and corporate profits. Greens emphasize tax reform, affordable housing and broader structural economic change.

For voters, those competing solutions — rather than the existence of the affordability problem itself — are likely to be one of the defining political debates heading toward the next federal election.

Summary: Fact check of Conservative affordability claims and what Liberals, NDP and Greens propose.

TAGS: Canada politics, Mark Carney, Conservative Party, Liberal Party, NDP, Green Party, Pierre Poilievre, Avi Lewis, grocery prices, food inflation, cost of living, household debt, affordability, Canada economy, Thunder Bay, Northwestern Ontario, Nutrition North