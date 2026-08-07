THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay heads into the final three days of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition with generally comfortable summer temperatures, but Friday carries the greatest risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 24°C Friday and Saturday before temperatures ease slightly to 23°C Sunday. Saturday will turn breezier, while Sunday currently offers the most promising evening weather for the CLE’s closing-night entertainment and fireworks.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition runs through Sunday, August 9, at the CLE grounds at 425 Northern Avenue. The fair is open daily from noon until midnight, with midway rides, games, food, exhibits and evening entertainment.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 a.m. EDT Friday, Thunder Bay Airport was reporting mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 16.2°C.

Humidity was 85 per cent, with a northeast wind at 13 km/h. Barometric pressure was 101.1 kPa and falling, while visibility was a very good 32 kilometres.

The morning starts mild and cloudy, but the atmosphere becomes more unsettled as the day progresses.

Three-Day Thunder Bay Forecast

Friday, August 7 – Watch for Showers and Thunderstorms

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The forecast high is 24°C, with a humidex of 28. The UV index is six, or high, so sun protection remains worthwhile even under variable cloud cover.

Tonight, conditions should improve considerably. Environment Canada is calling for partly cloudy skies and a low of 14°C.

For CLE visitors, Friday afternoon is the period to watch most closely. Passing showers could briefly affect the midway, while a thunderstorm could lead to temporary interruptions to outdoor attractions or entertainment.

Friday Night at the CLE – Alli Walker

The evening entertainment begins with Corrie J, The Hypnotist, performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Corrie J is scheduled nightly through the end of the fair.

At 9:30 p.m., Canadian country artist Alli Walker takes the stage, with her show running until 11:00 p.m. The Prince Edward Island-raised performer blends country, rock and Celtic influences and is known for incorporating electric bagpipes into her music.

With the official weather forecast calling for improving conditions Friday night, the late-evening entertainment has a better outlook than the afternoon. Fairgoers should still check radar before leaving home.

Saturday, August 8 – Breezier with a Late-Day Shower Risk

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada forecasts a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

West winds will develop during the morning at 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of six.

Saturday night will have cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with temperatures dropping to 13°C.

The wind may be more noticeable around the open areas of the fairgrounds. Hats, loose clothing and lightweight items should be secured, particularly during the afternoon.

Saturday Night at the CLE – Glass Tiger

Corrie J, The Hypnotist returns from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Then comes one of the biggest musical attractions of the 2026 CLE: Glass Tiger, taking the stage from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated Canadian band formed in Newmarket, Ontario, and became one of the country’s best-known groups of the 1980s. Their debut album The Thin Red Line produced several major hits, including “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone).” Glass Tiger has also collected multiple Juno Awards during its career.

The biggest weather question Saturday will be whether any late-afternoon showers or thunderstorms linger into the evening. A light rain jacket is a good addition for anyone planning to stay through the concert.

Sunday, August 9 – Closing Day and Fireworks

Sunday currently looks reasonably favourable for the CLE’s final day.

Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

More importantly for the evening program, Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies Sunday night, with an overnight low of 12°C.

If that forecast holds, it should provide good conditions for the fair’s closing-night concerts and fireworks.

Sunday Night – Tribute Music and Fireworks

Corrie J performs his final CLE hypnotist show from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the Cher & Neil Diamond Tribute Band takes over the fairgrounds stage, with the performance scheduled to continue until 11:00 p.m.

Then, at 11:00 p.m., the CLE is scheduled to present its Fireworks Show, providing the finale to the 2026 fair.

With clear conditions currently forecast Sunday night, this is shaping up to be the strongest weather window of the weekend for evening entertainment.

CLE Weather Planning

Friday has the highest overall precipitation risk, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. Saturday is drier overall, but an afternoon thunderstorm remains possible and winds could gust to 40 km/h. Sunday carries only a 30 per cent daytime shower chance before skies are forecast to clear at night.

Anyone spending several hours at the fair should monitor conditions, especially if thunderstorms develop. When thunder can be heard, people should move away from exposed outdoor areas and seek substantial shelter.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For Friday, comfortable summer clothing will work well, but add a lightweight waterproof jacket. Waterproof footwear could also be useful if showers leave the fairgrounds wet.

Saturday calls for a wind-resistant outer layer, especially later in the day. Temperatures should remain comfortable, but the breeze will become noticeable.

For Sunday evening, bring a sweater or light jacket if you plan to stay for the tribute concert and fireworks. Temperatures will drop steadily after sunset toward an overnight low of 12°C.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s Environment Canada climate normals for early August are a daytime maximum of 24°C and an overnight minimum of 11°C.

That means Friday and Saturday’s forecast highs of 24°C are right on the seasonal normal, while Sunday’s 23°C is only slightly cooler.

CLE Entertainment at a Glance

From Friday through Sunday, Corrie J, The Hypnotist performs nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday’s headline act is Alli Walker from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Saturday features Glass Tiger during the same time slot; and Sunday brings the Cher & Neil Diamond Tribute Band, followed by the CLE fireworks at 11:00 p.m. The fair itself operates from noon to midnight.

Overview: Thunder Bay weather for August 7-9, 2026: showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, with improving weekend conditions for the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition. See the forecast plus CLE performances by Alli Walker, Glass Tiger, Corrie J and the Cher & Neil Diamond Tribute Band.