Northwestern Ontario weather for August 7-9, 2026, covering Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Northwestern Ontario is settling into a cooler and more unsettled pattern for Friday through Sunday. Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong will all see daytime temperatures generally between 19°C and 23°C, with recurring chances for showers.

Saturday appears to be the most active day for much of the region. West or northwest winds will strengthen, gusting to 40 or 50 km/h in several communities, while afternoon thunderstorms are possible from Kenora and Red Lake east through Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong.

The following forecast is based on Environment Canada observations and forecasts issued early Friday morning, August 7.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Kenora: At 6:00 a.m. CDT, Kenora Airport reported partly cloudy skies and 12.8°C. Humidity was 86 per cent, pressure was rising at 101.2 kPa, and the west wind was light at 7 km/h.

Red Lake: Red Lake Airport was mostly cloudy at 6:15 a.m., with a temperature of 14.6°C. Humidity was 83 per cent and pressure was rising at 101.0 kPa. West winds were already noticeable at 23 km/h, gusting to 33.

Dryden: Dryden Airport reported sunny skies and 12.5°C at 6:00 a.m. Humidity was high at 93 per cent, pressure was 101.1 kPa, and winds were from the west at 11 km/h.

Vermilion Bay: The Rawson Lake station reported 11.5°C, humidity of 96 per cent and rising pressure of 101.2 kPa. Winds were very light from the west-northwest at 2 km/h. The station did not report a sky condition.

Fort Frances: The temperature was 14.7°C at 6:00 a.m., with humidity at 85 per cent and rising pressure of 101.1 kPa. A north wind was blowing at 9 km/h. Sky conditions were not observed at the station.

Sioux Lookout: Mainly sunny skies greeted the morning at Sioux Lookout Airport. The temperature was 12.9°C, humidity was 92 per cent and pressure was rising at 101.1 kPa. Winds were southwest at 9 km/h.

Armstrong: Armstrong had the wettest start, with light rain and 15.8°C at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Humidity was 93 per cent and pressure was 100.8 kPa. West-southwest winds were 18 km/h, gusting to 30.

Three-Day Northwestern Ontario Forecast

Kenora

Friday, August 7: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. West winds develop at 20 km/h early this afternoon. The high will be 21°C. Tonight remains partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of an early-evening shower or thunderstorm and a low of 13°C.

Saturday, August 8: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. West winds will reach 20 km/h with gusts to 40. High 21°C and low 13°C.

Sunday, August 9: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 13°C Sunday night.

Red Lake

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. West winds will be stronger at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. High 20°C. Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and possible thunder early in the evening. Low 12°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm. West winds at 20 km/h will gust to 40. The high will be a cool 19°C, with an overnight low of 12°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21°C. Skies clear Sunday night as temperatures fall to 12°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and again late this afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. West winds will reach 20 km/h. The high will be 22°C, feeling closer to 25 with the humidex. Tonight has a 30 per cent chance of early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with a low of 13°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. West winds strengthen to 30 km/h with gusts to 50. High 22°C and low 12°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22°C, with a nighttime low near 12°C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay have virtually identical three-day forecasts.

Fort Frances

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Northwest winds will develop at 20 km/h. Fort Frances will be one of the warmer communities today with a high of 23°C and humidex of 26. Skies clear near midnight with a low of 13°C.

Saturday: Sunny during the morning before cloud increases. There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. West winds will reach 20 km/h with gusts to 40. High 23°C, humidex 25, and low 13°C Saturday night.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will again reach 23°C. Sunday night turns clear with a low of 13°C.

Sioux Lookout

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and again late this afternoon. A late-day thunderstorm is possible. West winds at 20 km/h will become light late in the afternoon. High 21°C and low 12°C tonight.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h with gusts to 50 before shifting southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, late in the afternoon. High 20°C and low 12°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21°C, with cloudy periods and a low of 12°C overnight.

Armstrong

Friday: Morning showers will end, leaving mainly cloudy skies. A thunderstorm is possible during the morning. West winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will become light during the afternoon. High 22°C with a humidex of 26. Tonight carries a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. West winds will reach 20 km/h with gusts to 40. High 20°C and low 11°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures recover to 22°C. Sunday night should clear, with a low of 13°C.

Regional Travel, Boating and Outdoor Focus

Saturday deserves the most attention for outdoor plans. Gusts of 40 to 50 km/h are forecast in many locations, including Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Sioux Lookout. Those winds can produce rough conditions on large lakes even when rainfall is limited.

Thunderstorms are also possible Friday afternoon in several western communities and across a wider area Saturday afternoon. Boaters, paddlers, campers and anglers should keep watch for darkening skies and changing winds. Thunder is a signal to get off the water and into substantial shelter.

Highway travel should generally remain manageable, although localized showers can briefly reduce visibility on Highway 17, Highway 11 and secondary routes.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday through Sunday will favour layers rather than midsummer heat gear. Daytime highs mostly in the 19°C to 23°C range will be comfortable in a light shirt, but a sweater or light jacket will be useful during the morning and evening.

A wind-resistant rain jacket is the most practical addition for Saturday. Waterproof footwear may also be worthwhile for campers, festival visitors and anyone spending extended time outdoors. Fort Frances should offer some of the warmest conditions, while Red Lake and Sioux Lookout will be cooler on Saturday.

Weather Trivia

August is still summer in Northwestern Ontario, but the shortening days are becoming noticeable. In Kenora, Environment Canada lists a normal early-August daytime high around 24°C. Red Lake’s normal is about 23°C. Friday’s forecast highs of 21°C in Kenora and 20°C in Red Lake are therefore several degrees below seasonal daytime normals.

Overview: Northwestern Ontario weather for August 7-9, 2026, covering Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong. Expect cooler temperatures, gusty west winds, scattered showers and weekend thunderstorm risks.