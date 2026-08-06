Thunder Bay Police Respond to 1,081 Calls During Weekly Reporting Period

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to 1,081 calls for service from July 19 to 25, including reports involving unwanted persons, motor vehicle collisions, intimate partner violence and assaults.

The service’s Communications Centre handled 5,034 telephone calls during the seven-day period. Of those, 2,127 were made directly to 911, representing about 42 per cent of all calls received.

Unwanted-person complaints lead reported call categories

Unwanted-person complaints were the most frequently reported call type during the week, with officers attending 99 incidents.

Police also responded to 59 motor vehicle collisions and 53 intimate partner violence calls.

The selected call categories reported by police were:

Unwanted persons: 99

Motor vehicle collisions: 59

Intimate partner violence: 53

Assaults: 32

Mental Health Act calls: 22

Break and enters: 20

Family disputes: 17

Liquor Licence and Control Act calls: 17

Weapons calls: 15

Robberies: 10

These categories account for only part of the 1,081 calls for service handled by officers during the week.

Calls for service do not necessarily result in charges

Police statistics based on calls for service reflect incidents reported to or observed by officers. A call does not necessarily mean a criminal offence occurred, an arrest was made or charges were laid.

The weekly figures do not identify specific charges, accused persons or case outcomes. As a result, specific Criminal Code sections and potential sentencing ranges cannot reliably be connected to the statistics provided.

Where charges are laid, the possible sentence depends on the specific offence, how the Crown proceeds, the circumstances of the incident, an accused person’s criminal record and other factors considered by the court.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Emergency and non-emergency calls

Residents should call 911 when there is an immediate threat to life, an active crime in progress or an urgent need for police, fire or paramedic assistance.

Non-emergency matters should be directed to the appropriate police non-emergency reporting service. Keeping 911 lines available for urgent situations helps emergency communicators prioritize incidents where immediate assistance is required.