Northwestern Ontario weather for Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Northwestern Ontario begins Thursday with generally mild conditions, but the weather will become more active as the day progresses. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 20s in most communities, while strengthening southwest winds carry a risk of showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Red Lake faces the strongest winds, with gusts potentially reaching 70 km/h late this afternoon. Elsewhere, gusts near 50 km/h are expected. Cooler air arrives Friday, but scattered showers remain possible through Saturday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Kenora: At 5:00 a.m. CDT, Kenora Airport reported mainly clear skies and a temperature of 17.1°C. Humidity was 76 per cent, with a south-southwest wind at 11 km/h. Barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa and falling.

Red Lake: Red Lake Airport reported mainly clear conditions and 15.9°C at 5:00 a.m. CDT. The west-southwest wind was blowing at 16 km/h. Humidity stood at 83 per cent, while pressure was steady at 100.7 kPa.

Dryden: At 5:00 a.m. CDT, Dryden Airport reported mainly clear skies and 17.3°C. Winds were from the south-southwest at 13 km/h, humidity was 72 per cent and pressure was 101.0 kPa.

Vermilion Bay: The nearby Rawson Lake observation showed a temperature of 16.1°C, humidity at 80 per cent and a light south-southwest wind at 3 km/h. Pressure was 100.9 kPa and falling. Sky conditions were not observed at the station.

Fort Frances: The temperature was 16.4°C at 5:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 78 per cent, with a west wind at 9 km/h and falling pressure of 101.1 kPa. The station did not report a sky condition.

Sioux Lookout: Sioux Lookout Airport reported partly cloudy skies and 18.4°C at 5:00 a.m. CDT. Winds were from the southwest at 17 km/h, humidity was 62 per cent and pressure was 101.0 kPa and falling. Environment Canada noted that some data from this observation had been flagged for quality-control review.

Armstrong: At 6:00 a.m. EDT, Armstrong Airport reported cloudy skies and 15.6°C. The south-southwest wind was blowing at 13 km/h, humidity was 71 per cent and pressure was 100.9 kPa.

Three-Day Weather Forecast

Kenora

Thursday: Sunshine will give way to a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Southwest winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 31. Showers and possible thunderstorms become more likely this evening. The overnight low will be 14°C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. West winds will reach 20 km/h. The high will be noticeably cooler at 20°C, followed by a low of 13°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 22°C, with an overnight low of 13°C.

Red Lake

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Winds will become particularly strong, shifting from west at 20 km/h, gusting to 50, to southwest at 40 km/h with gusts reaching 70. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 29. The low tonight will be 14°C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. West winds will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high will be 19°C and the low 12°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Expect a high of 21°C and a low of 12°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Thursday: Sunny skies will become mixed with cloud during the day. There is a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Southwest winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be 27°C, feeling closer to 30. Showers become more likely during the evening and overnight, with a low of 15°C.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. West winds near 20 km/h will become light around midday. The high will be 22°C and the overnight low 12°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 21°C, followed by a low of 12°C.

Fort Frances

Thursday: Sunny for much of the day, followed by increasing cloud and a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers. A thunderstorm is possible. Southwest winds will strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will reach 28°C, with a humidex of 33. Tonight brings a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, with a low of 16°C.

Friday: Mainly sunny initially, with cloud increasing during the morning. There is a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. West winds will reach 20 km/h. The high will be 23°C and the low 13°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 23°C, with an overnight low of 13°C.

Sioux Lookout

Thursday: Sunny skies will give way to increasing cloud during the afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of late-day showers and a thunderstorm risk. Southwest winds will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 30. Tonight’s low will be 15°C, with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. West winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be 21°C and the low 12°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Expect a high of 21°C and a low of 12°C.

Armstrong

Thursday: Sunshine this morning will be followed by a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers. Thunderstorms are possible. Southwest winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 30. Tonight will bring a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of morning showers and a thunderstorm risk. West winds will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high will be 22°C, with a low of 11°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 22°C and the overnight low 11°C.

Regional Travel and Safety Focus

Thursday afternoon and evening will bring the greatest potential for rapidly changing travel conditions. Strong gusts could affect high-profile vehicles, small aircraft and boaters on exposed lakes. Red Lake faces the strongest forecast winds, while gusts around 50 km/h are expected across most of the region.

Thunderstorms could produce brief downpours, sudden wind shifts and reduced visibility. Boaters should return to shore when thunder is heard, and travellers should check updated radar and forecasts before setting out.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will be suitable during Thursday afternoon, particularly in Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Armstrong. Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat will also be useful before clouds increase.

Carry a waterproof jacket or compact umbrella because showers may develop quickly. Wind-resistant outerwear is recommended, especially around Red Lake. A sweater or light fleece will be helpful Friday and Saturday evenings, when temperatures fall to between 11°C and 13°C.

Weather Trivia

The humidex is a Canadian innovation that was first used in 1965. It combines temperature and humidity to describe how hot the air feels to an average person. Thursday’s humidex readings of 30 to 33 indicate some discomfort, particularly during strenuous outdoor activity.

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