Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast calls for a sunny and warm Thursday followed by shower chances Friday and Saturday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is heading into three busy days at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition with warm temperatures, periods of sunshine and several chances for showers. Thursday offers the best overall weather for the midway, while Friday and Saturday carry a greater risk of passing rain.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition runs from noon until midnight through Sunday at the CLE grounds on Northern Avenue. This year’s fair features midway rides, games, exhibits, food vendors and nightly stage entertainment.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 a.m. EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported mainly clear skies and a temperature of 9.6°C. Humidity was 98 per cent, with a light west-northwest wind at 6 km/h. Barometric pressure was 101.5 kPa and falling, while visibility was 24 kilometres.

The morning is starting cool and damp, but temperatures will rise quickly under sunny skies. Visitors arriving when the CLE opens at noon should encounter warm and generally favourable fair weather.

Three-Day Thunder Bay Forecast

Thursday, August 6

Thursday will be sunny and warm, with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel closer to 32. Southwest winds will strengthen to 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 50 km/h, and the UV index will be high at seven.

Tonight will become partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The gusty southwest wind will become light during the evening, with an overnight low of 18°C.

Thursday at the CLE

Thursday offers the best daytime weather of the three-day period. Fairgoers should prepare for direct sunshine, heat and gusty winds during the afternoon. Conditions may become less settled during the evening, so anyone staying for the headline concert should keep an eye on the sky.

On-stage entertainment:

Corrie J, The Hypnotist: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hotel California — The Original Eagles Tribute Band: 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Hotel California will bring the music of the Eagles to the CLE stage, following the evening hypnosis performance. Both shows are scheduled for the fairgrounds.

Friday, August 7

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. A northwest wind will develop at 20 km/h during the afternoon. The daytime high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 28.

Friday night will have cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers. The temperature will fall to 14°C.

Friday at the CLE

Friday remains warm enough for the midway, but passing showers could temporarily affect outdoor rides and stage programming. A waterproof jacket will be more useful than an umbrella if winds increase or a thunderstorm develops.

On-stage entertainment:

Corrie J, The Hypnotist: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Alli Walker: 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Canadian country performer Alli Walker takes over the headline time slot Friday night, following Corrie J’s stage show.

Saturday, August 8

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The forecast high is 23°C, close to the seasonal daytime average for Thunder Bay.

Cloudy periods and a continuing 40 per cent chance of showers are expected Saturday night. The overnight low will be 13°C.

Saturday at the CLE

Saturday should provide comfortable temperatures for families spending several hours at the fair, although intermittent rain remains possible. Visitors should be prepared for quick changes between sunshine, cloud and showers.

On-stage entertainment:

Corrie J, The Hypnotist: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Glass Tiger: 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Glass Tiger headlines Saturday night with a catalogue of Canadian pop-rock hits. The band follows the nightly hypnosis show on the CLE fairgrounds stage.

CLE Weather and Safety Focus

Thursday’s southwest gusts could move unsecured hats, lightweight chairs and loose items around vendor areas. Sunscreen, sunglasses and water will be important during the sunny afternoon, when the humidex reaches 32.

On Friday and Saturday, visitors should carry a light rain jacket and check the latest radar before leaving home. Outdoor rides and performances may be paused when lightning is nearby. Move into a substantial building when thunder is heard rather than sheltering beneath a tent or tree.

The CLE is open from noon until midnight at 425 Northern Avenue. The fair continues through Sunday, August 9.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear light, breathable summer clothing on Thursday, along with sunscreen, a hat and comfortable walking shoes. A wind-resistant layer will help during the gustier afternoon hours.

For Friday and Saturday, add a waterproof jacket and footwear that can handle wet pavement or muddy areas. Evening temperatures will fall into the mid-teens, so a sweater or light fleece will be useful for the late concerts.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s normal temperature for this time of year is a daytime high of 24°C and an overnight low of 11°C. Thursday’s forecast high of 27°C is three degrees above the seasonal average, while Saturday’s 23°C will be much closer to normal.

Overview: Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast calls for a sunny and warm Thursday followed by shower chances Friday and Saturday. See CLE weather planning information and stage schedules for Hotel California, Alli Walker, Glass Tiger and hypnotist Corrie J.