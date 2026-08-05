DRYDEN — An Ottawa man faces drug trafficking and proceeds of crime charges after a traffic stop and search warrant in Dryden.

Police allege officers seized suspected cocaine, hydromorphone and oxycodone, along with Canadian currency and evidence associated with drug trafficking.

Traffic Stop Leads to Search Warrant

Dryden OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Whyte Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The investigation, led by the Dryden Community Street Crime Unit with assistance from OPP units in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and the North West Region Emergency Response Team, resulted in an arrest.

Police later searched a property in the 100 block of Grand Trunk Avenue and allegedly seized additional suspected drugs, cash and trafficking-related evidence.

Dylan Minoli, 27, of Ottawa, is charged with:

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

Legal Context – What do the charges mean?

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when prosecuted by indictment. Failure to comply with a release order carries a maximum indictable sentence of two years.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking is prohibited under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Actual sentences depend on factors including the quantity of drugs, the accused’s role, criminal record and other aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Minoli was held in custody for a court appearance in Dryden on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Anyone with information about suspected drug trafficking can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The charges have not been proven in court. Minoli is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.