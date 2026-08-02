Eight new fires reported as 130 wildfires remain active across Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY — Eight new wildland fires were confirmed across Northwestern Ontario by the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1, as hot and dry conditions contributed to increased fire activity in several parts of the region.

As of 6:50 p.m. Central time, the Ministry of Natural Resources was reporting 130 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those, 30 were not under control, 10 were being held, five were under control and 85 were being observed.

Several major fires and fire complexes remain active between Thunder Bay, Dryden, Atikokan and Sioux Lookout. Evacuation orders, travel restrictions and a regional ban on open-air burning also remain in place.

The situation continues to affect remote communities, tourism operators, forestry activities and transportation routes across Northwestern Ontario. Thunder Bay also remains an important regional support centre for people displaced by the fires. Ontario’s official forest-fire page and interactive map provide updated fire locations, sizes, control status and danger ratings.

Eight new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region

The new fires reported Aug. 1 were:

Sioux Lookout 111: A 0.1-hectare fire near Sunlight Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Lac Seul. The fire is under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Sunlight Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Lac Seul. The fire is under control. Sioux Lookout 112: A 1.5-hectare fire north of Schist Lake, about seven kilometres north of Highway 516. It is not under control.

A 1.5-hectare fire north of Schist Lake, about seven kilometres north of Highway 516. It is not under control. Fort Frances 57: A 0.1-hectare fire near Mang Lake, about four kilometres northwest of Highway 502. It is not under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Mang Lake, about four kilometres northwest of Highway 502. It is not under control. Fort Frances 58: A 0.1-hectare fire between Konigson and Calder lakes. It is not under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire between Konigson and Calder lakes. It is not under control. Dryden 60: A 0.2-hectare fire north of Buller Lake, about eight kilometres east of Highway 105. It is being held.

A 0.2-hectare fire north of Buller Lake, about eight kilometres east of Highway 105. It is being held. Dryden 61: A 0.1-hectare fire near Rafter Lake, about nine kilometres west of Highway 72. It is under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Rafter Lake, about nine kilometres west of Highway 72. It is under control. Thunder Bay 70: A 0.7-hectare fire in Wabakimi Provincial Park, about one kilometre west of Beagle Lake. It is not under control.

A 0.7-hectare fire in Wabakimi Provincial Park, about one kilometre west of Beagle Lake. It is not under control. Nipigon 88: A 0.3-hectare fire about 24 kilometres southwest of Sebert Lake. It is being observed.

Residents, paddlers, anglers and backcountry travellers should check the Ontario forest-fire map before entering remote areas because fire conditions, closures and access restrictions can change quickly.

Rinker Lake Complex remains a major concern

An incident management team assumed command of the Rinker Lake Complex on July 30.

The complex includes Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34, Dryden 35 and the area previously identified as Thunder Bay 54.

Fourteen wildland firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta are assigned to the complex, along with a 20-person crew from Mexico.

Fire behaviour increased during the final days of July as forest fuels dried in hot weather.

Thunder Bay 36 remains not under control at approximately 313,930 hectares.

Aircraft continue to support suppression operations while ground crews work to extinguish hot spots and secure sections of the fire perimeter. Heavy-equipment operators are constructing fireguards intended to remove or separate forest fuels and reduce the potential for further spread.

Two Alberta wildland-urban interface teams have also been working on protection measures around buildings, infrastructure and other important values.

Dryden 34 remains not under control at approximately 44,954 hectares.

Dryden 35 is estimated at 30,758 hectares and is also not under control.

A narrow section of the southwestern perimeter of Thunder Bay 54 has merged with the northern flank of Dryden 35. The combined fire will retain the Dryden 35 identification.

Atikokan-area fires draw international support

Additional firefighters from Mexico joined operations on the Atikokan-area fire cluster Aug. 1.

The cluster includes Fort Frances 13, Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38.

Fort Frances 13, also known in Minnesota as the Little Knife fire, is burning in Quetico Provincial Park about six kilometres south of Fort Frances 15. It is estimated at 25,279 hectares and is being observed.

The cross-border nature of the fire is important for residents and visitors because smoke, closures and fire behaviour may affect travel and recreation on both sides of the Canada-United States border.

Fort Frances 14 was more accurately remapped at 51,768 hectares.

Crews are working from several locations around the perimeter using pumps and hose lines. Helicopters are dropping water on hot spots and transporting crews and equipment.

Drone and fixed-wing infrared scanning is also being used to locate heat that may not be visible from the ground. Those scans help crews identify priority areas and direct water drops more effectively.

Fort Frances 15 remains not under control at approximately 42,273 hectares.

Crews have been concentrating on the northern side of the fire, where activity increased as fuels dried. Helicopter bucketing operations have supported firefighters establishing and strengthening hose lines.

On the western side, crews are patrolling established lines and working inward from the perimeter to extinguish remaining heat.

Fort Frances 38, north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares. A crew is extinguishing remaining hot spots identified by low-level infrared scans.

Dryden 36 now being held

Dryden 36, near Upper and Lower Moosehide lakes, is now classified as being held at approximately 1,710 hectares.

The change means suppression work and the resources assigned to the fire are expected to prevent it from spreading beyond existing or planned control boundaries under current and forecast conditions.

Ontario FireRangers and Type 2 crews continue to work with helicopter support. Twenty firefighters from Mexico have also joined operations.

Low fire behaviour has been observed during recent favourable weather.

An evacuation order and access restrictions remain in effect for the affected area despite the improved control status.

Sioux Lookout 72 showing reduced fire behaviour

Sioux Lookout 72, near Cat Lake First Nation, is approximately 23,597 hectares and remains not under control.

Crews have reported progress with suppression work, supported by helicopters targeting hot spots.

Hand-held and aerial infrared equipment is being used to locate remaining heat. Minimal fire behaviour was observed Aug. 1.

The ministry said this was the final day Sioux Lookout 72 would be included in its list of fires of note. That change does not mean the fire is extinguished. It remains active and not under control.

No recent growth in Highway 599 cluster

No recent growth was observed on the Highway 599 fire cluster, which includes Sioux Lookout 84, Sioux Lookout 86 and Sioux Lookout 89.

A total of 118 personnel and five helicopters were assigned to the incident.

Firefighters are using hand tools, pumps and hose lines to extinguish remaining sources of heat. Infrared-scanning aircraft continue to identify hot spots.

The fires remain not under control:

Sioux Lookout 84 is approximately 4,796.6 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 86 is approximately 5,644 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 89 is approximately 7,190.1 hectares.

The lack of recent growth is encouraging, but all three fires remain active and require continued suppression work.

Evacuation order remains in effect near Dryden 36

An evacuation order remains in place for the area affected by Dryden 36.

People must leave the area covered by the provincial order and are prohibited from entering unless they have received an exemption permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The order took effect July 23 at 7:01 a.m. Central time and will remain in effect until it is revoked.

For information about the order, call 807-223-5021.

Evacuation order covers Rinker Lake Complex area

An evacuation order also remains in effect for areas affected by Thunder Bay 36, Thunder Bay 54, Thunder Bay 56, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35.

People must evacuate and remain outside the area identified on the ministry’s official map unless an exemption has been granted.

The order took effect July 20 at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

Requests for exemption permits can be made by calling 807-475-1471, selecting extension 7 and leaving a message.

The province reported that a reception centre was operating at Fort William Gardens, 901 Miles St. E. in Thunder Bay. Available supports include sleeping accommodations, food, water, hygiene supplies and medical assistance.

Thunder Bay has played a continuing role in the regional response by supporting evacuees, emergency partners and First Nations affected by the fires. The city has said it remains prepared to provide further assistance as conditions change.

Travel restrictions affect roads, lakes and Crown land

Implementation orders remain in effect around Dryden 36 and the Rinker Lake Complex.

Access is prohibited without authorization in designated areas covered by the orders.

Restrictions near Dryden 36 include sections of Berglund, Ila, Moosehide and Powerline roads, along with access to several lakes, waterways and Crown land areas.

The broader Rinker Lake restrictions affect numerous remote roads and waterways between the Thunder Bay, Armstrong, Ignace and Lake Nipigon areas.

Restricted routes include Highway 527, Highway 811, Black Sturgeon Road, Graham Road, Brightsand Road, Dog River Road, Obonga North Road and several forestry and resource-access roads.

The order also covers designated waterways, lakes and Crown lands, including portions of Lake Nipigon and areas around the Gull, Dog, Pikitigushi, Wabinosh and Whitesand river systems.

Travellers should consult the official implementation-order map rather than relying on older route information. Restrictions can be amended as fire conditions and suppression requirements change.

New restrictions near Fort Frances 14

An updated implementation order took effect Aug. 1 for areas near Fort Frances 14.

The restricted area includes road-accessible land and waterways generally south of Sapawe Road and Highway 17, extending toward Lac des Mille Lacs, Kashabowie Lake and the Thunder Bay District boundary.

Entry is prohibited without a permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

For information, call 807-475-1471.

These restrictions may affect residents, camp owners, forestry operations, tourism businesses, anglers and other people travelling through the Sapawe, Upsala, Lac des Mille Lacs and Kashabowie areas.

Evacuation alerts remain active

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the Saganaga Lake area because of Fort Frances 13.

People living in or using the Ontario side of the affected area should be prepared to leave on short notice.

A separate alert remains in effect for areas affected by Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s Thumb fire.

The alert covers areas accessed by Lagoon Road and locations around Blue, Cranberry, Lac La Croix, Lilac, Loon, Queer Rock, Spring, Thompson and Trout lakes.

People in alert areas should:

prepare an emergency bag containing medications, identification and important documents;

monitor official fire and emergency information;

plan transportation and an evacuation route;

be ready to leave quickly when directed; and

avoid interfering with firefighters, aircraft or emergency vehicles.

For information about the alerts, call 807-223-5021.

Airspace restrictions in effect

Notices to air missions, commonly known as NOTAMs, are in effect near Thunder Bay 36 and Fort Frances 14.

Pilots are reminded that Canadian aviation rules restrict the airspace around active forest fires to authorized suppression aircraft.

The standard restricted area extends five nautical miles around a fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, can force firefighting aircraft to leave the area and suspend water-bombing or helicopter operations.

Pilots should review current NAV Canada flight-planning information before departure.

Restricted Fire Zone bans campfires

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect across the Northwest Region and a small section of the Northeast Region.

The restriction was introduced July 15 because of high to extreme fire danger, the number of active fires and the need to reduce preventable human-caused fires.

Open-air burning, including campfires, is prohibited within the Restricted Fire Zone. Burning permits are suspended.

Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking or warmth but must be operated with extreme caution.

Municipal fire bans may impose additional requirements. People must comply with both the provincial Restricted Fire Zone and any local fire ban that applies.

Ontario’s outdoor-burning rules prohibit starting an open fire within a Restricted Fire Zone.

The restriction will remain in place until the province determines that conditions have improved enough for it to be lifted.

Why this matters for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

The regional wildfire situation affects more than communities immediately beside the flames.

Large fires can disrupt highways, resource roads, rail corridors, hydro infrastructure, tourism operations and access to traditional lands. Smoke may travel hundreds of kilometres and affect air quality far from an active fire.

First Nations and remote communities face added challenges because evacuation may depend on limited road access or aircraft availability. Displacement can also separate families from health care, cultural supports, employment and community services.

Thunder Bay serves as a transportation, health-care and emergency-support hub for much of Northwestern Ontario. That role means regional fire activity can place additional pressure on accommodations, airports, social services and emergency facilities even when the city itself is not under direct threat.

Residents should continue monitoring official provincial, municipal and First Nation emergency updates. Fire locations, sizes and control classifications remain subject to change as mapping improves and new information becomes available.