Thunder Bay Police Charge Man with Second-Degree Murder in Regent Street Death

THUNDER BAY — A months-long investigation into the death of a man on Regent Street has resulted in a second-degree murder charge against a 65-year-old Thunder Bay man.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers arrested Anthony Frizzell at the Thunder Bay Jail on Thursday, July 30. Police announced the charge the following day.

The investigation began after officers responded to a 911 call concerning a sudden death on Regent Street on Dec. 25, 2025. Officers found a deceased man at the scene, and the police service’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

Second-Degree Murder Charge Laid

Police say Frizzell has been charged with second-degree murder as a result of the continuing investigation.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police have not released the deceased person’s identity or provided information about the alleged circumstances surrounding the death. No further details were available as of Friday, July 31.

The investigation remains active.

Second Person Charged as Accessory After the Fact

A second person was arrested on July 8 with assistance from the Thunder Bay Police Service Break, Enter and Robbery Unit.

That person is accused of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have not released the accused person’s name because the charge had not yet been read in court. The person was released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court at a future date.

An undertaking is a legal document requiring an accused person to attend court and comply with any conditions imposed as part of their release.

Police have not said what assistance the second accused allegedly provided or when the alleged conduct occurred.

What Second-Degree Murder Means Under Canadian Law

Section 229 of the Criminal Code defines murder as culpable homicide in circumstances that include intentionally causing death or intentionally causing bodily harm that a person knows is likely to cause death while being reckless about whether death results.

Under section 231, murder is classified as either first- or second-degree murder. First-degree murder includes killings that are planned and deliberate, along with certain murders committed in specified circumstances. Murder that does not meet the legal definition of first-degree murder is classified as second-degree murder.

The distinction concerns the legal classification of an alleged murder. A second-degree murder charge does not mean the allegation has been proven.

Potential Sentence for Second-Degree Murder

Second-degree murder is an indictable offence carrying a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment following conviction.

Section 235 of the Criminal Code states that anyone convicted of first- or second-degree murder must be sentenced to life imprisonment.

For an adult convicted of second-degree murder, parole eligibility is generally set between 10 and 25 years. The sentencing judge determines the period based on the circumstances of the offence, recommendations from the jury where applicable and other legally relevant factors.

A person with a previous murder conviction may be required to serve 25 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

Parole eligibility does not guarantee release. A life sentence continues for the remainder of the person’s life, including any period spent under supervision in the community.

Accessory After the Fact Charge Explained

Section 23 of the Criminal Code defines an accessory after the fact as someone who knows another person was involved in an offence and receives, comforts or assists that person for the purpose of helping them escape.

The allegation is legally distinct from participating in or assisting with the original offence. Prosecutors must prove the accused had the required knowledge and provided assistance for the prohibited purpose.

Under section 240, accessory after the fact to murder is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Unlike a murder conviction, the accessory charge does not carry a mandatory life sentence or a mandatory minimum period of imprisonment. Sentencing is individualized and depends on factors including the nature and duration of the assistance, the accused’s knowledge, efforts to conceal evidence or obstruct investigators, criminal history and any mitigating circumstances.

The court may impose a substantial custodial sentence in a serious case, but the sentence cannot exceed life imprisonment.

Presumption of Innocence

Anthony Frizzell and the unnamed co-accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The charges are allegations. The evidence has not been tested in court, and neither accused has been convicted in connection with the Regent Street death.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.