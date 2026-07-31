Northeast Wildfire Update: Six New Sudbury-Area Fires Confirmed

NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO – Six new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Fire Region since the previous evening’s update, including five detected Thursday, July 30.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 45 active fires across the region as of 6 p.m. EDT. Nine were not under control, two were being held, one was under control and 33 were being observed.

The update comes as provincial officials remind residents, campers and boaters to follow outdoor fire rules and remain clear of waterbombers operating on lakes and rivers.

Five New Fires Confirmed Thursday

Five new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region during the day Thursday. All five were in the Sudbury fire district and were listed as not under control at the time of the update.

Sudbury 39, identified as SUD039, is 0.1 hectares and located about four kilometres east of Fire Star Lake and eight kilometres north of Lefebvre Road.

Sudbury 40, or SUD040, is 0.6 hectares and located about 31 kilometres north of Lake Wanapitei and four kilometres east of Bowland Lake.

Sudbury 41, or SUD041, is 0.2 hectares and located about 18 kilometres south of Swallow Lake and 17 kilometres northeast of Bark Lake.

Sudbury 42, or SUD042, is 0.3 hectares and located about four kilometres north of Mozhabong Lake and six kilometres east of Alton Lake.

Sudbury 43, or SUD043, is 0.3 hectares and located about 29 kilometres north of Lake Wanapitei along the northeastern shore of Frederick Lake.

A fire classified as not under control is expected to continue spreading unless sufficient suppression work is completed or weather conditions reduce fire activity.

One Fire Confirmed After Wednesday’s Update

Sudbury 38 was confirmed after the previous evening’s report.

The fire, identified as SUD038, is 0.4 hectares and located about two kilometres west of Camp Seven Lake and three kilometres northeast of Paradise Lake.

It was listed as not under control as of Thursday evening.

45 Active Fires Across the Northeast

There were 45 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region at the time of the report.

Of those fires:

Nine were not under control.

Two were being held.

One was under control.

Thirty-three were being observed.

A fire listed as being held is not expected to spread beyond existing or planned control boundaries under current and forecast conditions, provided assigned resources remain in place.

Observed fires are monitored by fire officials and may be located in areas where immediate suppression is not required based on fire behaviour, location, weather and potential risks.

Regional Fire Hazard Can Change During the Day

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current forest fire danger ratings using information collected from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

Danger ratings can change throughout the day as temperatures, wind, humidity and rainfall conditions shift.

Residents and visitors should check the most recent fire danger rating before camping, travelling into forested areas or conducting work that could produce heat or sparks.

Image caption: Ontario forest fire danger ratings in the Northeast Region as of July 30, 2026, at 5:50 p.m. EDT.

Boaters Asked to Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding boaters to move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river.

Waterbombers require a clear and unobstructed path to safely descend, scoop water and climb away from the surface.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a body of water when boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard.

Boaters should never attempt to approach, follow or photograph waterbombers while aircraft are conducting operations.

Delays caused by watercraft can interrupt suppression work and force aircraft to search for another suitable water source.

Ontario Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect throughout the season. Provincial officials encourage residents to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or taking material to a local landfill.

Anyone who must burn should use caution and comply with Ontario’s wildland fire management regulations.

Outdoor fires may be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

People conducting an outdoor burn must have enough water, equipment and tools available to control and fully extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries must also contact their local fire department before burning to determine whether permits, restrictions or municipal fire bans are in effect.

These requirements apply across Ontario, including Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, unless stricter local restrictions or a Restricted Fire Zone prohibit burning.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.