THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATE – Charges in relation to a Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crime Unit investigation have been withdrawn.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit responded to a call for service regarding an assault in the Cumming Street area on the evening of July 18, 2026, around 11:00 PM.

On scene a deceased individual was located.

As the investigation progressed, further information emerged which led to the withdrawal of all 2nd Degree Murder charges.

The deceased individual’s cause of death may be amended pending further pathology results.

No further information is available at this time.