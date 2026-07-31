MARATHON OPP INVESTIGATE MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

(MARATHON, ON) – Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a single motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 17.

On July 30th, 2026, shortly before 2:00 p.m. ET Marathon OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at the Steel River Bridge approximately 25km east of Terrace Bay. As a result of the collision a 31-year-old male from British Columbia was transported to hospital and is in critical condition.

Lane restrictions were in effect with alternating lanes of traffic near the Steel River Bridge while the North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team was on scene assisting the Marathon OPP with the investigation

All resources cleared the area, and the roadway was reopened around 2:00 a.m. ET Friday, July 31, 2026.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Marathon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).