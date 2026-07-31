THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Friday under mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and high humidity. Fog patches are lifting this morning, but the combination of heat and moisture could help showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day.

The weekend will begin noticeably cooler before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday and Monday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Thunder Bay observation station, the temperature is 20.2°C under mostly cloudy skies. With a dew point of 18.4°C and humidity at 89 per cent, the air feels muggy. The humidex is currently 27.

Winds are from the southwest at 8 km/h. Barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and rising, while visibility is a good 32 kilometres.

Fog patches will continue to dissipate this morning, allowing for a mix of sun and cloud. Thunder Bay is expected to reach a daytime high of 27°C, but the humidex could make it feel closer to 35.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index will reach 8, or very high, so sun protection will be important even during cloudy periods.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and a continuing risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, August 1

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers.

East winds near 20 km/h will become light late in the morning. The temperature will be cooler than Friday, reaching a high of 21°C. The humidex will make it feel closer to 27.

The UV index will be 7, or high.

Saturday night will be clear, with a low of 13°C.

Sunday, August 2

Sunday will offer improved outdoor conditions, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 25°C.

The night will remain clear and cooler, with temperatures falling to 12°C.

Monday, August 3

Sunshine will continue Monday, with a high of 26°C.

Clouds will increase Monday night, bringing a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 15°C.

Looking farther ahead, Tuesday could bring another chance of showers, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to feature a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 24°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday’s heat and high humidity call for lightweight, breathable clothing. A hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle are recommended, especially for anyone spending time outdoors during the afternoon.

Keep a light rain jacket or compact umbrella nearby because showers and thunderstorms could develop later in the day.

For Saturday, a light sweater or jacket may be useful during the morning and evening because of the cooler temperatures and east wind. Sunday and Monday will be suitable for summer clothing during the day, but overnight temperatures near 12°C to 15°C may require an extra layer.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior plays an important role in Thunder Bay’s summer weather. Because the lake warms and cools more slowly than the surrounding land, winds coming off the water can produce sharp temperature changes. A warm summer afternoon can quickly feel much cooler when an easterly lake breeze develops.