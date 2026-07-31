Northwestern Ontario is heading into the August long weekend with sunshine, warm temperatures and generally dry conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A northwesterly flow is bringing less humid air into many western communities, although daytime temperatures will still reach the middle to upper 20s. Environment Canada has heat warnings in effect Friday for the Kenora–Grassy Narrows–Whitedog, Dryden–Vermilion Bay and Armstrong–Auden–Wabakimi Park regions.

The warnings are expected to end as slightly cooler conditions arrive, but residents should continue drinking water, limiting strenuous afternoon activity and checking on people who may be more vulnerable to heat.

Today’s Weather Overview

Regional Current Conditions

Temperatures across the region were generally between 18°C and 21°C during the early morning observation period.

Kenora Airport reported partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 20.1°C at 8:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 61 per cent, with a north-northwest wind at 7 km/h and rising pressure at 101.7 kPa.

Dryden Airport reported sunshine and 19.5°C at 8:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 64 per cent, with a northwest wind at 9 km/h. At Rawson Lake, the representative observation for Vermilion Bay showed 18.1°C, 70 per cent humidity and a light north wind.

Red Lake Airport reported mainly sunny skies and 19.5°C. The humidity was 69 per cent, with a north-northwest wind at 9 km/h and rising pressure at 101.6 kPa.

Fort Frances was at 20.5°C with 81 per cent humidity. Winds were from the northeast at 10 km/h, while the humidex made it feel closer to 26.

Sioux Lookout Airport reported partly cloudy skies and 20.2°C. The humidity was 63 per cent, with a northwest wind at 9 km/h and a humidex of 23.

Armstrong Airport was sunny and 21.1°C at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Humidity was 63 per cent, with a north-northwest wind at 8 km/h and a humidex of 24.

Kenora

Kenora will be sunny Friday, with northwest winds increasing to 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex of 30.

Skies will clear tonight as the wind becomes light. The overnight low will be 16°C.

The UV index is forecast to reach 7, or high. A heat warning remains in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog, with daytime temperatures approaching 29°C in parts of the warning area.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud. Northwest winds near 20 km/h will become light during the afternoon.

The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 31 and a high UV index of 7. A few clouds are expected tonight, with a low of 15°C.

A heat warning remains in effect for the Dryden–Vermilion Bay area. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event will continue through Friday, with daytime temperatures approaching 29°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake will see increasing cloudiness during the morning. Northwest winds near 20 km/h will become light during the afternoon.

The daytime high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index will be 6, or high.

Skies will clear late this evening, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will enjoy mainly sunny conditions Friday, with a high of 28°C.

A few clouds are expected tonight as temperatures fall to 16°C. The warm and bright conditions will continue into the weekend, making Friday a favourable day for travel and outdoor activities, provided residents remain prepared for the heat.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout will have a mix of sun and cloud. Northwest winds near 20 km/h will become light during the afternoon.

The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 31. The UV index will reach 7, or high.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy before skies clear toward morning. The low will be 15°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong will be mainly sunny before cloud cover increases during the afternoon. A north wind near 20 km/h will develop late in the day.

The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex of 30 and a high UV index of 7.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with the wind becoming light and the temperature falling to 13°C.

A heat warning is in effect for Armstrong, Auden and Wabakimi Provincial Park through Friday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, August 1

Saturday will be sunny across most of Northwestern Ontario.

Kenora will reach 28°C, while Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Red Lake will reach 26°C. Fort Frances will also climb to 28°C under mainly sunny skies.

Sioux Lookout will have sunshine and a high of 25°C. Armstrong will be cooler, with morning clearing and a high of 24°C.

Saturday night temperatures will range from 10°C in Armstrong to approximately 17°C in Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake and Fort Frances.

Sunday, August 2

Sunday will remain warm and largely dry.

Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Red Lake will have a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 28°C. Fort Frances will be sunny and reach 28°C.

Sioux Lookout will also be sunny with a high of 28°C. Armstrong will have a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26°C.

Sunday night will remain mild in the west, with lows near 18°C to 19°C. Armstrong will be cooler at 15°C.

Monday, August 3

Clouds and a limited chance of showers will return to much of western Northwestern Ontario on Monday.

Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout are forecast to reach approximately 27°C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in several areas.

Armstrong should remain drier, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 28°C. A 30 per cent chance of showers develops there Monday night.

Heat and Sun Safety

Despite a gradual reduction in humidity, temperatures will remain high enough to create health concerns for some residents.

Drink water regularly, even before feeling thirsty. Plan strenuous work, exercise and travel preparation for the cooler morning or evening hours.

Never leave children, older adults or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check on people who live alone or do not have access to air conditioning.

The UV index will be high across much of the region. Sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and access to shade are recommended.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing will be the best choice Friday and throughout the weekend.

Comfortable summer footwear will work well during the day. A light sweater or jacket should be packed for evenings, particularly in Armstrong, where overnight temperatures could fall to 10°C Saturday night.

People heading onto area lakes should bring a properly fitted personal flotation device, sun protection and an extra layer. Conditions near the water can feel cooler when northwest or north winds increase.

Weather Trivia

Northwestern Ontario weather forecasts cross two time zones.

Environment Canada issues forecasts for Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout in Central Daylight Time. Armstrong forecasts are issued in Eastern Daylight Time.

That one-hour difference is important when checking the timing of weather alerts, thunderstorms or rapidly changing conditions.