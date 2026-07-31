City Advances Final stages of North Core Street Scape Project with Traffic Signals and Pedestrian Crosswalks

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
Once Eatons was the hub in downtown Port Arthur now in its place is Goods & Co a whole new era
Once Eatons was the hub in downtown Port Arthur now in its place is Goods & Co a whole new era

THUNDER BAY – July 30, 2026 – As part of the final stages of the North Core Street Scape Project, the intersection of Red River Road and Court Street will be closed for up to three days, beginning Tuesday, August 4.

The temporary closure will allow for the installation of new traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk lights. Once installed, the new signals and crosswalks will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, andvisitors to the Waterfront District.

The North Core Streetscape Project aims to transform the area into a flexible, dynamic, and people-first urban environment that supports community gathering, economic vitality, and cultural expression.

In alignment with Action A3 of the City’s Smart Growth Action Plan to revitalize the north core, this project replaces aging underground infrastructure and road surfaces, beautifies our downtown, and enhances the pedestrian experience, where pedestrian safety is prioritized.

Previous articleBest Thunder Bay grocery deals this week: What to buy July 30 to Aug. 5
Next articleNorthwest Wildfire Report: 115 Active Fires as Crews Secure Major Fire Perimeters
NNL Digital News Update
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR