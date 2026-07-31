THUNDER BAY – July 30, 2026 – As part of the final stages of the North Core Street Scape Project, the intersection of Red River Road and Court Street will be closed for up to three days, beginning Tuesday, August 4.

The temporary closure will allow for the installation of new traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk lights. Once installed, the new signals and crosswalks will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, andvisitors to the Waterfront District.

The North Core Streetscape Project aims to transform the area into a flexible, dynamic, and people-first urban environment that supports community gathering, economic vitality, and cultural expression.

In alignment with Action A3 of the City’s Smart Growth Action Plan to revitalize the north core, this project replaces aging underground infrastructure and road surfaces, beautifies our downtown, and enhances the pedestrian experience, where pedestrian safety is prioritized.