THUNDER BAY — WILDLAND FIRE UPDATE — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services confirmed three new wildland fires in Ontario’s Northwest Region by the evening of July 29, 2026.

The update was issued at 6:40 p.m. CDT.

At the time of the report, there were 117 active wildland fires across the Northwest Region. Of those:

25 were not under control

Five were being held

Five were under control

82 were being observed

Three New Fires Confirmed

Dryden 54 (DRY054) is located approximately seven kilometres west of Highway 599, between Paguchi Lake and Victory Lake. The fire is 0.1 hectares and is being held.

Kenora 26 (KEN026) is located near the north shore of Clytie Bay in Shoal Lake. The fire is 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 105 (SLK105) is located in Lac Seul First Nation, between English River and Upper Grassy Bay. The fire is 0.2 hectares and is not under control.

Fires of Note

Thunder Bay 36

Thunder Bay 36 is currently estimated at 313,930 hectares and remains not under control.

Fire crews are using pumps and hose systems to extinguish hot spots, supported by helicopter bucketing operations. These efforts are focused on strengthening and securing the fire perimeter.

Helicopters are delivering water to priority areas to cool hot spots and reduce the potential for renewed fire activity.

Heavy equipment operators are also constructing fire guards to create breaks in available forest fuels and help limit further spread.

An Alberta Wildland Urban Interface team is developing values-protection plans for threatened structures and infrastructure.

Brightsand Fire Cluster

The Brightsand cluster includes:

Dryden 34

Dryden 35

Thunder Bay 54

Thunder Bay 56

Command of Dryden 34, Dryden 35 and Thunder Bay 54 is expected to transition July 30 to the Incident Management Team assigned to Thunder Bay 36.

Ontario and Alberta crews continue to report progress under favourable weather conditions. Firefighters are working alongside heavy equipment operators and helicopter crews.

Dryden 34 is estimated at 44,954 hectares and is not under control.

Dryden 35 is estimated at 22,461 hectares and is not under control.

Thunder Bay 54 is estimated at 7,389 hectares and is not under control.

Thunder Bay 56 is estimated at 7,947 hectares and is not under control.

Atikokan Fire Cluster

The Atikokan cluster includes Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38.

Fire officials reported increased fire behaviour July 29 as hot temperatures and limited rainfall continued to dry forest fuels.

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 is estimated at 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.

Fire crews are working from several locations along the fire perimeter using pumps and hoselines. Crews are advancing toward one another, connecting hoselines where they meet to create a consolidated suppression line around the fire.

Helicopters continue to drop water on hot spots and areas of active fire.

CL-415 waterbombers also supported suppression operations throughout the afternoon.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 has been more accurately mapped at 42,273 hectares and remains not under control.

The revised size reflects updated mapping and ground verification completed by firefighters patrolling established hoselines.

Crews are concentrating on the north side of the fire, where activity has increased as fuels dry in the hot weather. Helicopter bucketing operations are supporting crews and helping them make progress.

FireRanger crews on the west side are continuing to establish and strengthen hoselines, patrol completed lines and work inward approximately 100 feet from the fire perimeter.

Fort Frances 38

Fort Frances 38, located north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares.

One firefighting crew is working on remaining hot spots while also supporting demobilization activities.

Dryden 36 — Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes

Dryden 36 is estimated at 1,707 hectares and remains not under control.

Ontario FireRangers are working with Type 2 and Alberta crews, supported by bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators.

Low fire behaviour has been observed in recent days under more favourable weather conditions.

Sioux Lookout 72 — Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 is estimated at 23,597 hectares and remains not under control.

FireRanger crews are making progress with suppression operations. Helicopters are supporting ground crews by dropping water on hot spots.

Hand-held and aerial infrared scanning equipment is being used to locate remaining sources of heat.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed July 29.

Highway 599 Fire Cluster

The Highway 599 cluster includes:

Sioux Lookout 84

Sioux Lookout 86

Sioux Lookout 89

No recent fire growth has been observed within the cluster.

There are 120 personnel assigned to the incident, supported by five helicopters.

Across all three fires, firefighters are using hand tools, pumps and hose systems to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Helicopter bucketing was not required July 29 because of rainfall received during the morning.

Sioux Lookout 84 is estimated at 4,796.6 hectares and is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 86 is estimated at 5,644 hectares and is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 89 is estimated at 7,190.1 hectares and is not under control.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for several areas affected by major fires.

These include:

Evacuation Order — Dryden 36

Evacuation Order — Thunder Bay 36, Thunder Bay 54, Thunder Bay 56, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35

Evacuation Order — Fort Frances 14

Expanded Evacuation Alert — Fort Frances 14

Evacuation Alert — Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38

Residents in affected communities should continue monitoring instructions from local leadership, emergency officials and the Ontario government.

Aviation Restrictions

Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, is in effect in the area of Thunder Bay 36.

This restriction is in addition to the standard limits under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Airspace around active forest fires is restricted to authorized fire-suppression aircraft within five nautical miles of a fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Fort Frances 14

A NOTAM is also in effect around Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

Pilots should review current NOTAM information through NAV CANADA’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services before flying in affected areas.

Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, can force suppression aircraft to leave the area and may place firefighters and flight crews at risk.

Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Effect

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect across the Northwest Region and a small portion of the Northeast Region.

The restriction took effect July 15 at 12:01 a.m. local time.

The Ministry of Natural Resources implemented the restriction because of high to extreme fire hazard, increased fire activity, the number of active fires and the need to reduce human-caused ignitions.

Open fires are prohibited within the Restricted Fire Zone unless specifically exempted under provincial rules.

Fire Hazard

Fire danger levels across the Northwest Region remained elevated July 29, with several areas reporting high to extreme hazard conditions.

The provincial interactive fire map is updated throughout the day using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire regions.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Residents can follow Ontario Forest Fires on Facebook, Instagram and X through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.

More information is available through Ontario’s provincial wildland fire update service.

Source: Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources