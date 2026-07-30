Thunder Bay grocery deals July 30-Aug. 5: ribs, eggs, produce and local food savings

THUNDER BAY — Pork ribs, ground beef, eggs, bacon, watermelon and summer produce lead this week’s grocery deals in Thunder Bay, but several of the lowest prices are available for only three or four days.

Among the flyers reviewed, Real Canadian Superstore has the strongest short-term meat and barbecue offers, Giant Tiger stands out for ground beef and low-cost vegetables, and Metro has competitive prices on eggs, bacon and a large watermelon. FreshCo, Walmart and Skaf’s Just Basics also have useful pantry and produce deals.

Most flyers run from Thursday, July 30 to Wednesday, Aug. 5. Giant Tiger’s flyer runs from Wednesday, July 29 to Tuesday, Aug. 4, while several Safeway and Superstore offers end during the weekend.

The strongest Thunder Bay grocery deals this week

The standout advertised price is fresh pork back ribs at Real Canadian Superstore for $1.99 a pound during its three-day sale ending Saturday, Aug. 1. The same sale includes an approximately 11-pound seedless watermelon for $3.44, corn for 24 cents an ear and 18 large eggs for $4.88.

Giant Tiger’s 1.5-kilogram package of lean ground beef is $10.88, equivalent to roughly $3.29 a pound. Metro has 18 eggs for $4.98, Selection bacon for $3.28 and an approximately 15-pound watermelon for $4.99. FreshCo advertises 375 grams of Campfire bacon for $2.99, while Walmart has blueberries for $1.94 a pint.

Shoppers should build their trips around the foods their households will use rather than visiting every store. Saving a dollar on one item can quickly be erased by fuel costs, travel time and unplanned purchases.

FreshCo: Bacon, rice and 99-cent produce

FreshCo’s regular Ontario flyer explicitly excludes Thunder Bay. The chain’s western flyer carries the offers reviewed for the local market, but shoppers should confirm prices through the local store, app or shelf label before making a special trip.

Campfire bacon is advertised at $2.99 for 375 grams. Cherries and a four-pack of sweet peppers are also $2.99, while an eight-kilogram bag of Mr. Goudas rice is $13.88.

Fresh produce deals include seedless oranges or Pink Lady apples for 99 cents a pound. Green or grey zucchini, eggplant and selected onions or mushrooms are also advertised at 99 cents a pound. A five-pack of avocados is $1.99, and hothouse tomatoes are $1.99 a pound.

Best FreshCo buys: bacon, rice, apples or oranges, zucchini and avocados.

The rice is a practical stock-up purchase for households with dry storage space. Bacon can be divided into meal-sized portions and frozen.

Safeway: Blueberries and a four-day rib sale

Safeway’s regional flyer advertises a four-day sale running from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Fresh pork side ribs are $3.49 a pound, blueberries are $1.97 a pint and broccoli crowns are $2.49 a pound. Three-packs of romaine hearts are $3.99. Fresh wild Pacific sockeye salmon fillets are advertised at $4.49 per 100 grams.

Best Safeway buys: blueberries, romaine hearts and pork side ribs.

Blueberries can be frozen for oatmeal, muffins and smoothies. Shoppers comparing ribs should note that Superstore’s shorter three-day offer is substantially lower at $1.99 a pound.

Because Safeway pricing can differ between regional markets, Thunder Bay shoppers should confirm the offer in the local flyer or at the Arthur Street store.

Walmart: Blueberries, butter and low-cost vegetables

Walmart has blueberries for $1.94 a pint and an approximately 11-pound seedless watermelon for $5.98. Corn is 44 cents an ear, tomatoes on the vine are $1.92 a pound and Great Value butter is $4.97 for 454 grams.

Maple Leaf boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a value pack are $5.74 a pound.

Other produce offers include one-pound packages of mini cucumbers for $1.94, broccoli crowns for $1.94 each and green peppers for $1.92 a pound. Fresh lean ground pork is $4.97 for 454 grams.

Best Walmart buys: blueberries, mini cucumbers, broccoli, butter and ground pork.

The ground pork can be used for burgers, meatballs, dumpling filling or pasta sauce. Butter freezes well when kept in its original wrapping and placed in a sealed freezer bag.

Giant Tiger: Ground beef, potatoes and $1.44 produce

Giant Tiger has one of the week’s best protein deals: a 1.5-kilogram family pack of Our Promise lean ground beef for $10.88.

Iceberg lettuce is $1.44, while three-packs of rainbow peppers are $3.97.

Five-pound bags of russet potatoes are $1.97. Hothouse tomatoes are $1.44 a pound, three-packs of mini cucumbers are $1.44 and 400-gram packages of cheese are $4.87. Wonder bread is $2.50.

Best Giant Tiger buys: ground beef, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and cheese.

A single package of ground beef can be divided among burgers, tacos, pasta sauce and meatloaf. Freeze portions immediately if they will not be cooked within the recommended refrigeration period.

Metro: Eggs, bacon and a large watermelon

Metro has an approximately 15-pound seedless watermelon for $4.99, making it one of the week’s best values by weight.

Other strong offers include 18 large eggs for $4.98, Selection bacon for $3.28 per 375-gram package and fresh pork back ribs for $3.99 a pound. Fresh split chicken breasts or chicken wings are also $3.99 a pound.

A large cauliflower is $2.99, organic raspberries are $2.49 for 170 grams and large peppers are $2.49 a pound.

Best Metro buys: eggs, bacon, watermelon, cauliflower and raspberries.

Eggs can help stretch more expensive ingredients across breakfasts, sandwiches, fried rice and quick dinners. The watermelon is a strong choice for a larger household or gathering, but only when it can be eaten before quality declines.

Real Canadian Superstore: Three-day ribs, corn and watermelon sale

Real Canadian Superstore has the week’s most aggressive short-term specials, but shoppers need to act before the featured three-day sale ends Saturday, Aug. 1.

Fresh pork back ribs are $1.99 a pound, sweet bicolour corn is 24 cents an ear and an approximately 11-pound seedless watermelon is $3.44. An 18-pack of large eggs is $4.88.

Other advertised deals include multigrain bread for $2.22 and Cracker Barrel cheese for $5.99.

Best Superstore buys: ribs, corn, watermelon and eggs.

Households with freezer space may want to buy an extra package of ribs. Check the package weight carefully, portion the meat before freezing and label it with the date.

The watermelon and corn also make this the strongest single stop for a low-cost weekend barbecue.

Skaf’s Just Basics: Bacon, pantry food and frozen vegetables

Skaf’s Just Basics has several useful offers in its July 30 to Aug. 5 flyer.

Compliments bacon is $3.99 for 375 grams, with a limit of two packages. Kraft Singles are $3.99 for 410 grams, while selected oranges, clementines or mandarins are $3.99 per bag.

Avocados are two for $1.99. Selected Michelina’s frozen meals, Clover Leaf light tuna and Heinz beans or canned pasta are $1.99. Campbell’s soup and selected margarine are $2.99.

Selected frozen vegetables, Cavendish hash browns and Cheemo perogies are $3.99. Pork tenderloin is $4.99 a pound.

Skaf’s is also advertising a free 890-millilitre jar of Miracle Whip with a purchase of at least $100, while quantities last and subject to exclusions. Shoppers should treat that as an added benefit only when their planned purchase already reaches the threshold, rather than buying unnecessary products to qualify.

Best Skaf’s buys: avocados, tuna, beans, soup, frozen vegetables and bacon.

These items can support several inexpensive meals, including tuna pasta salad, vegetable soup, beans on toast, perogies with vegetables and breakfast-for-dinner.

Superior Seasons: Check the current local-food inventory

Superior Seasons does not operate like a conventional supermarket flyer. Shoppers must select an ordering and distribution option before the complete current inventory and prices are displayed.

The online market connects consumers with producers that include Belluz Farms, Kagiwiosa Manomin, Slate River Dairy, Springhills Fish and Sheshegwaning First Nation, and Thunder Oak Cheese Farm. Products and quantities change as farmers and food businesses update their inventories.

The service’s ordering information says its midweek ordering period generally runs from Wednesday evening until Sunday afternoon. Superior Seasons is managed by Belluz Farms, and producers that manage their own inventory and pricing can receive up to 90 per cent of the price paid.

No complete flyer-style list of July 30 specials could be independently verified from the public storefront. Shoppers should enter the current ordering period and compare available vegetables, eggs, dairy products, fish, meat and baking with their existing grocery list.

Local products may not always have the lowest sticker price. Their value can come from freshness, buying only the quantity required and keeping more food spending within Northwestern Ontario’s agricultural economy.

George’s Market

George’s Market says its weekly specials are distributed through a newsletter on Monday mornings. However, a complete and clearly dated price list for the week of July 30 was not publicly available on the store’s website when checked.

Shoppers should consult the current newsletter, the market’s social media channels or in-store signage before making a special trip. Because the complete list could not be independently verified, no George’s Market item has been included in this week’s price rankings.

The independent market at 14 Balsam St. carries produce, meat, bakery products, prepared foods and grocery items.

What to stock up on this week

For the freezer: Superstore pork back ribs at $1.99 a pound, Giant Tiger lean ground beef at $10.88 for 1.5 kilograms, FreshCo bacon at $2.99 and Metro bacon at $3.28.

For the pantry: FreshCo’s eight-kilogram bag of rice at $13.88, along with Skaf’s $1.99 tuna, beans and canned pasta.

For breakfasts: Superstore’s 18 eggs for $4.88, Metro’s 18 eggs for $4.98 and Giant Tiger cheese for $4.87.

For produce: Superstore corn at 24 cents, Giant Tiger tomatoes and mini cucumbers at $1.44, Walmart blueberries at $1.94 and Metro’s approximately 15-pound watermelon for $4.99.

A stock-up price only saves money when the food can be stored safely and used. Households should leave sale products behind when freezer space is limited or the package is larger than they can reasonably consume.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Start with one discounted protein and build several meals around it. Giant Tiger’s ground beef could cover burgers, tacos, pasta sauce and a rice bowl. Superstore’s ribs could provide a barbecue meal followed by meat for sandwiches or fried rice.

Pair the protein with inexpensive produce and a low-cost starch. Potatoes from Giant Tiger, rice from FreshCo and corn from Superstore can make smaller portions of meat feel more substantial.

Compare unit prices rather than package prices. A large watermelon may be cheaper per pound, but it is not a saving if half is discarded. The same principle applies to family-sized meat packages and bulk rice.

Plan no more than one or two main shopping stops. This is especially important for families driving into Thunder Bay from rural communities, smaller Northwestern Ontario municipalities or First Nations. A series of cross-city stops can consume the savings through fuel costs and extra purchases.

Check the flyer dates before leaving home. The strongest Superstore offers end Aug. 1, and Safeway’s featured four-day sale ends Aug. 2. Giant Tiger’s flyer ends Aug. 4, one day before most of the other reviewed flyers.

Finally, check the receipt before leaving the store. Confirm that loyalty prices, quantity limits and advertised package sizes have been applied correctly.

Prices and availability may vary by location, inventory, loyalty status and package size. Shoppers should confirm the local flyer, shelf label and final checkout price.