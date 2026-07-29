Pedestrian Dies Following Collision on Highway 11/17 in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — A woman has died following a collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle late Tuesday night at the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Red River Road.

The collision closed eastbound traffic overnight at one of Thunder Bay’s busiest highway intersections while police investigated the circumstances surrounding the death.

Collision Reported Late Tuesday Night

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the collision shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the woman’s identity. Investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

Highway Closed During Investigation

The eastbound lanes of Highway 11/17 remained closed while the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team assisted Thunder Bay OPP officers with the investigation.

Eastbound vehicles were redirected through the westbound left-turn lane. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

Emergency crews cleared the area and the highway reopened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

The closure affected a major transportation route used by local commuters, commercial traffic and travellers moving through Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Video

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have said further details will be released as they become available.

Thunder Bay, Highway 11/17, Red River Road, pedestrian collision, Thunder Bay OPP, Thunder Bay Police, traffic collision, Northwestern Ontario