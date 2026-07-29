Thunder Bay Police Investigating Woman’s Death as Homicide

THUNDER BAY — July 29, 2026 — Thunder Bay police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing near Dawson Road.

The investigation is now being handled by the Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crimes Unit. Police have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.

Woman Found Injured Near Dawson Road

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit were patrolling near 1010 Dawson Rd. at about 9 p.m. on Friday, July 24, when officers found an injured woman.

NetNewsLedger Newshawks reported the incident on Friday evening. Police confirmed the incident but had no specific details until this report on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers immediately began lifesaving measures with assistance from Superior North Emergency Medical Services and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The woman, a Thunder Bay resident, was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released.

Major Crimes Unit Leading Investigation

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is treating the death as a homicide.

Police have not released information about the circumstances leading to the woman’s injuries, whether investigators have identified a suspect or whether anyone is in custody.

The Thunder Bay Police Service said further information will be released as it becomes available.

The police occurrence number is TB26029149.

Legal Context: No Charges Announced

No criminal charges have been announced in connection with the investigation.

Under section 222 of the Criminal Code, homicide occurs when a person directly or indirectly causes the death of another person. The law distinguishes between culpable homicide — including murder and manslaughter — and non-culpable homicide, which is not a criminal offence.

The specific charge in any homicide investigation depends on the evidence gathered by police and prosecutors, including the circumstances of the death and the accused person’s alleged intent.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment. First-degree murder generally carries 25 years of parole ineligibility, while second-degree murder normally carries between 10 and 25 years before parole eligibility.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to life imprisonment. Where no firearm is involved, the Criminal Code does not impose a mandatory minimum sentence, leaving the sentence to the court based on the circumstances of the offence and the offender.

These provisions are provided only as general legal context. Police have not identified an accused or announced a charge in this investigation.

Any person charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.