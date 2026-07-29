July 29, 2026: Thunder Bay Faces Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

By
James Murray
-
Thunder Bay Weather July 29 2026

Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast calls for highs near 27°C, afternoon showers and thunderstorm risks Wednesday and Thursday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Wednesday with cool, damp conditions before temperatures climb into the upper 20s this afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected today, with scattered showers and a risk of thunderstorms developing later. Similar warm and unsettled weather will continue Thursday before a cooler, wetter day arrives Friday.

No weather warning, watch or advisory was included in the Environment Canada information available for this update.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 29, the temperature at Thunder Bay was 12.9°C.

The sky condition was not observed, but humidity was very high at 97 per cent. The dew point was 12.4°C, indicating moisture-rich air and supporting the development of morning fog patches.

Winds were light from the west at 5 km/h.

Barometric pressure was 101.4 kPa.

Fog patches will dissipate through the morning before temperatures rise quickly during the day.

Three-Day Thunder Bay Forecast

Wednesday, July 29

Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud today.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will reach 27°C, with a Humidex of 31.

The UV index will be 8, or very high. Sun protection will be important during any extended periods outdoors.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of evening showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm.

Fog patches will develop overnight as the temperature falls to 14°C.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will bring another mix of sun and cloud.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers from late morning through the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms.

Morning fog patches will dissipate.

The high will reach 27°C, with a Humidex of 32. The UV index will again be 8, or very high.

Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 31

Friday will be noticeably cooler and cloudier.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, with a high of only 22°C.

Skies will clear Friday night as temperatures fall to 14°C.

Thunderstorm Safety

People planning outdoor work, boating or recreation should monitor changing conditions this afternoon and Thursday.

When thunder is heard, move indoors or into a fully enclosed vehicle. Avoid open fields, isolated trees, shorelines and exposed areas.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning even when no severe-weather warning is in effect.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light sweater or jacket may be useful during the cool and damp morning.

Lightweight, breathable clothing will be more comfortable this afternoon and Thursday as temperatures reach 27°C.

Carry a rain jacket or umbrella because showers may develop with limited notice. Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat are recommended because the UV index will be very high today and Thursday.

Friday will be cooler, making a light jacket and waterproof footwear more practical.

Weather Trivia

Fog often develops when the air temperature and dew point are nearly equal.

At 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Thunder Bay’s temperature was 12.9°C and the dew point was 12.4°C—a difference of only half a degree. That narrow spread explains the forecast for early-morning fog and another round of fog overnight.

Weather image: Kevin Palmer, Palmer Creative Group.

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James Murray
James Murray
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