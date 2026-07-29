July 29, 2026: Heat Warning for Sandy Lake as Northern First Nations Face Warm, Unsettled Weather

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Northern Ontario First Nations will experience warm and increasingly humid weather through Friday, with daytime temperatures generally reaching 27°C to 30°C.

Thunderstorms are possible around Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Sandy Lake today or tonight. Neskantaga faces its greatest thunderstorm risk Thursday, when the Humidex could reach 37.

Weather Advisories and Warnings

Yellow Heat Warning for Sandy Lake

Environment Canada issued a yellow heat warning for Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake and Deer Lake at 5:27 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

The warning covers a multi-day heat event beginning this afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening, with the possibility that hot conditions could last into Friday. Daytime highs of 29°C to 31°C and Humidex values between 33 and 38 are expected, while warm nights will offer limited relief.

Hot and humid weather may also cause air quality to deteriorate, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index toward the high-risk category. Residents should drink water regularly, reduce strenuous afternoon activity and check frequently on Elders, people living alone and others who may be more vulnerable to heat illness.

No Environment Canada alerts were in effect for Sachigo Lake, Neskantaga, KI or Bearskin Lake at publication time. Forecast thunderstorm risks are not the same as severe-thunderstorm watches or warnings.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Sachigo Lake, KI and Bearskin Lake use observations from Big Trout Lake Airport. At 5:00 a.m. CDT, skies were clear and the temperature was 12.5°C. Humidity was 94 per cent, pressure was 101.3 kPa and the south-southwest wind was 5 km/h.

At Lansdowne House Airport, the observation station used for the Neskantaga forecast, skies were clear at 6:00 a.m. EDT. The temperature was 14°C, humidity was 85 per cent, pressure was 101.4 kPa and the east wind was 8 km/h.

Sandy Lake Airport reported clear skies and 13.6°C at 5:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 100 per cent, winds were calm and pressure was 101.2 kPa.

Three-Day Community Forecast

Sachigo Lake

Wednesday, July 29

Cloud will increase through the day, with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Morning fog patches will dissipate early. The high will reach 27°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a high UV index of 6.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and another thunderstorm risk. The low will be 19°C.

Thursday, July 30

A mix of sun and cloud is expected. West winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 near noon. The high will be 28°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a high UV index of 7.

Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 31

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C. Cloudy periods are expected Friday night as temperatures fall to 13°C.

Neskantaga First Nation

Wednesday, July 29

A mix of sun and cloud will clear near noon after early-morning fog dissipates. The high will reach 27°C, with a Humidex of 31 and a high UV index of 7.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers developing overnight. The low will be 18°C.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will be the hottest and most unsettled day of the forecast. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near noon. The temperature will reach 30°C, but humidity will make it feel closer to 37. The UV index will be high at 7.

Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of 18°C.

Friday, July 31

A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 29°C. Cloudy periods will follow Friday night, with a low of 14°C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — KI

Wednesday, July 29

KI will be sunny this morning before a mix of sun and cloud develops during the afternoon. Early fog patches will dissipate. The high will be 27°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a high UV index of 7.

Cloud will increase tonight, followed by a 70 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 19°C.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will be mainly sunny. West winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 near noon.

The high will reach 28°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a high UV index of 7. Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 31

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Friday, with a high of 27°C. Cloudy periods will develop Friday night as the temperature falls to 13°C.

Bearskin Lake

Wednesday, July 29

Cloud will increase today, bringing a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate early this morning.

The high will be 27°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a high UV index of 6.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a continued risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 19°C.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud. West winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 around midday.

The temperature will reach 28°C and feel closer to 33. The UV index will be high at 7. Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 31

Friday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a low of 13°C.

Sandy Lake

Wednesday, July 29

Sandy Lake will begin the day sunny before cloud increases near noon. There is a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will reach 29°C, with a Humidex of 34 and a high UV index of 7.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a continued thunderstorm risk. The temperature will fall only to 20°C, offering little overnight relief from the heat.

Thursday, July 30

Skies will clear Thursday. West winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near noon.

The high will reach 29°C and feel closer to 34. The UV index will be high at 6. Cloudy periods are expected Thursday night with a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 31

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. Cloudy periods are expected Friday night, with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations

Lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing will be most comfortable as temperatures climb. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended because UV levels will remain high.

Keep a rain jacket nearby in communities facing shower and thunderstorm risks. Anyone travelling by boat should monitor changing skies and return to shore when thunder is heard.

Outdoor work should be scheduled for the cooler morning or evening hours, particularly in Sandy Lake and Neskantaga. Carry water and take regular breaks in shade or a cooled indoor area.

Weather Trivia

Despite the approaching end of July, these northern communities continue to receive close to 16 hours of daylight. Sachigo Lake’s sunrise is around 6:17 a.m. EDT, with sunset near 10:12 p.m., while KI sees a similarly long summer day.