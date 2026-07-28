A ritual as old as time, every family has their own baby massage oils and techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. While our grandmothers used to painstakingly extract natural oils from seeds, nuts, and flowers at home, traditional handmade oils have now been replaced with pre-packaged ones.

While it is convenient beyond a doubt, what is inconvenient is choosing the best one among them. That is why this article contains a specially curated list of the best dermatologically recommended baby massage oils so parents do not have to spend extra time debating the right choice at the supermarket aisle.

Top 10 Baby Massage Oils in India to Choose From

AreoVeda Baby Massage Oil

A rare blend of some of the most nourishing natural oils and extracts, AreoVeda’s Baby Massage Oil is EWG verified and lab-tested to be completely safe for use. It contains the goodness of both Sesame and Almond Oils, which lower your baby’s stress levels and help them sleep better. They also improve your tot’s skin barrier and provide superior hydration, thanks to its Hemp Oil and Grape Seed Oil content. Meanwhile, its Calendula Extract protects against bacterial infections, while Ashwagandha Extracts can help improve bone strength with massage.

Deyga Almond Oil

Made purely of Sweet Almond Oil, the Deyga Almond Oil is a good choice for mothers who want a simple, nourishing, and clean oil for their baby. Non-greasy in nature, it can be used everyday and provides the usual benefits of baby massages including improved blood circulation and skin hydration.

Johnson’s Baby Oil

A legacy oil at this point, Johnson’s Baby Oil is still one of the most affordable options out there. Its newer variants have been dermatologically tested and feature a gentle formulation so new moms don’t have to worry about side effects. Intense hydration and quick absorption are its strongest benefits. However, it has a mild fragrance so that’s something to be mindful of.

Mamaearth Baby Massage Oil

Mamaearth’s Baby Massage Oil is another natural and affordable option on this list. It combines the moisturising properties of Almond with the calming effect of Lavender, making it a good choice for a pre-nap massage. It can be used on all skin types.

Himalaya Herbals Baby Massage Oil

As one of the most well-established comprehensive care brands in the industry, it is no surprise that Himalaya has their own baby oil. Their version is a mix of Olive Oil, Winter Cherry, and Sesame Oil. Perfect for use in the Indian climate, regular use of Himalaya’s oil leaves your baby’s skin soft and elastic while improving its natural barrier.

Chicco Natural Sensation Baby Massage Oil

Chicco’s Natural Sensation Baby Massage Oil packs in Vitamin E along with natural plant oils to provide a deeply hydrating effect. It helps in keeping your baby’s skin soft and supple. Plus, it has been dermatologically tested for safety so new moms can be at ease while using this grease-free, smooth oil on their baby’s delicate skin.

Tanglin Baby Massage Oil

While it might not be as famous as the other options on this list, Taglin Baby Massage Oil has one thing working strongly in its favour. It is made of natural, cold-pressed oils only, which means you can trust the purity of its ingredients. Tanglin’s Baby Massage Oil contains Coconut and Sesame Oils, which fight dryness and keep your tot’s skin baby soft.

The Moms Co. Natural Baby Massage Oil

The Moms Co. Natural Baby Massage Oil might be on the pricier side but it delivers unique benefits too. For starters, it is completely toxin-free. Moreover, it contains Lavender along with cold-pressed, organic Almond and Sesame Oils, which make it a moisturising and calming option that does not cause any irritation.

Khadi Natural Herbal Baby Massage Oil

Khadi Natural’s Herbal Baby Massage Oil is very mild and gentle on your baby’s skin. Containing Ayurvedic plant extracts along with Sesame and Coconut oils, it moisturises your baby’s skin and improves its elasticity, leaving it soft and smooth for hours after application.

Rustic Art Sweet Almond Baby Massage Oil

Another slightly premium option on our list, the Rustic Art Sweet Almond Baby Massage Oil is a clean and handcrafted product that is perfectly safe for use. This organic option is enriched with the goodness of Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, Olive Oil and a couple of other natural botanicals. Each of these ingredients work together to deeply condition and hydrate your baby’s skin.

Conclusion

An indispensable part of a baby’s skincare routine, baby massage oils also support the overall development and growth of your newborn. Plus, baby massages are a great bonding experience for the two of you and a calming, sweet slumber-inducing exercise for your baby. Hence, it makes sense to take your time to choose the best baby oils for your bundle of joy. In the meantime, we hope this list helps!