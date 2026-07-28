Three-day weather outlook for Sachigo Lake, Neskantaga, KI, Bearskin Lake and Sandy Lake, including heat, showers and thunderstorm risks

Communities across Ontario’s Far North can expect temperatures to climb steadily through Thursday. Scattered showers remain possible, particularly around Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, while Sandy Lake faces an afternoon thunderstorm risk today. Neskantaga will see more cloud today before turning hot and sunny by Thursday.

Weather Advisories and Warnings

No Environment Canada weather warnings, watches or advisories were in effect for Sachigo Lake, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake or Sandy Lake at publication time.

A forecast risk of thunderstorms around Sandy Lake this afternoon is not the same as a severe-thunderstorm warning. Conditions can change quickly, so residents, pilots and boaters should continue monitoring Environment Canada alerts throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 a.m. CDT, Big Trout Lake Airport—the observation station displayed for Sachigo Lake, KI and Bearskin Lake—reported sunny skies and a temperature of 7°C. Winds were calm, barometric pressure was 101.4 kPa and humidity was 99 per cent. Despite the chilly start, afternoon temperatures will rise into the low to mid-20s.

Sandy Lake reported cloudy skies and 15°C at 6:00 a.m. CDT. The east wind was 5 km/h, pressure stood at 101.2 kPa and humidity was 94 per cent.

For Neskantaga, Environment Canada uses the Lansdowne House forecast. The latest observation available in the forecast snapshot was 21.5°C at 4:00 p.m. Monday, with an NNE wind at 9 km/h, pressure of 101.1 kPa and humidity of 44 per cent. Neskantaga First Nation’s mailing and community location is listed as Lansdowne House.

Three-Day Community Forecast

Sachigo Lake

Tuesday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 25°C, with a Humidex of 30 and a high UV index of 6. A few clouds tonight with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday, July 29: Cloud will increase early in the morning, followed by a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. The temperature will rise to 28°C and feel closer to 35. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 30: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 29°C. Thursday night will remain cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Neskantaga First Nation

Tuesday, July 28: Cloudy skies with a high of 25°C and a Humidex near 27. The UV index will be high at 6. Mainly cloudy tonight with a low of 12°C.

Wednesday, July 29: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 27°C. Skies will clear Wednesday night as temperatures fall to 16°C.

Thursday, July 30: Sunny and hot with a high of 30°C. Cloud will increase Thursday night, bringing a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug—KI

Tuesday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 23°C, with a Humidex of 27 and a high UV index of 6. There remains a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening before skies clear. Low 15°C.

Wednesday, July 29: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. Humidity will make it feel closer to 35, while the UV index reaches 7. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 30: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29°C. Cloudy Thursday night with a low of 16°C.

Bearskin Lake

Tuesday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Expect a high of 25°C, a Humidex near 30 and a high UV index of 6. A few clouds tonight with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday, July 29: Increasing cloud early, followed by a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. The high will reach 28°C, feeling closer to 35. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 30: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29°C. Cloudy Thursday night with a low of 16°C.

Sandy Lake

Tuesday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Morning fog patches will dissipate, and the high will reach 28°C with a Humidex of 33. The UV index will be high at 7. A 40 per cent chance of evening showers will give way to clearing overnight. Low 16°C.

Wednesday, July 29: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. The temperature will climb to 30°C and feel closer to 36. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 30: A mix of sun and cloud with another high of 30°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Morning temperatures will be much cooler than afternoon readings, making light layers the best choice. A sweater or light jacket will be useful early in the day, especially around Big Trout Lake, Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake.

By Wednesday and Thursday, lightweight and breathable clothing will be more comfortable as temperatures approach 30°C. Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen because UV levels will be high. A light rain jacket should remain close at hand, particularly in Sandy Lake today and across the northern communities as shower chances increase.

Anyone working outdoors should carry drinking water and plan regular breaks during the warmest part of Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Trivia

Late July brings exceptionally long days to Ontario’s Far North. Sachigo Lake and KI will receive almost 16 hours of daylight, while even the more southerly Neskantaga area will have roughly 15 hours and 45 minutes between sunrise and sunset.