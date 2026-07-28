A yellow heat warning is in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog, with highs near 31°C, a Humidex reaching 41

A multi-day heat event is beginning across Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog. Temperatures will reach or exceed 30°C today and Wednesday, while high humidity could make conditions feel as warm as 41°C.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning, with hot and humid conditions expected to continue through Thursday and possibly into Friday. There will also be periodic chances of showers and thunderstorms during the next three days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 28, conditions were partly cloudy with a temperature of 17.7°C.

Humidity was 79 per cent, with a dew point of 14°C. Winds were from the southeast at 7 km/h, while visibility was 24 kilometres.

Barometric pressure was 101.3 kPa and falling, suggesting that the atmosphere may become increasingly unsettled as the day progresses.

Temperatures will rise quickly through the morning, reaching an afternoon high of 30°C. The Humidex will make it feel closer to 35°C.

Sunny skies will dominate for much of the day before cloud cover increases late this afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the day.

The UV index will reach 8, or very high. Residents should limit direct sun exposure during the afternoon.

Heat Warning

Yellow Warning — Moderate Impact

Environment Canada issued a yellow heat warning at 4:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday for:

Kenora

Grassy Narrows

Whitedog

The warning calls for daytime temperatures between 29°C and 31°C, with Humidex values ranging from 33 to 37. Wednesday’s forecast Humidex may reach 41.

Overnight temperatures will remain between 17°C and 21°C, offering limited relief from the daytime heat.

The heat event is expected to continue into Thursday and may last through Friday.

Extreme heat can affect anyone, but older adults, young children, people living alone, outdoor workers and those with existing medical conditions may face greater risks.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include headache, dizziness, nausea, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should stop physical activity, move to a cooler place and drink water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms may include hot or red skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea or a change in consciousness. Call 911 or the local emergency health provider immediately if heat stroke is suspected.

Three-Day Forecast

Tuesday, July 28

Today will be sunny before a mix of sun and cloud develops late in the afternoon.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

The high will reach 30°C, with a Humidex of 35.

The UV index will be 8, or very high.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the evening. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm before skies clear overnight.

The overnight low will be 19°C.

Wednesday, July 29

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud.

There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers, with another risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature will climb to 31°C. High humidity could produce a Humidex value of 41, making Wednesday the most uncomfortable day of the three-day forecast.

The UV index will remain very high at 8.

Wednesday night will have cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The low will be 21°C, providing very little overnight relief from the heat.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The high will reach 29°C. Although slightly cooler than Wednesday, conditions will remain hot and humid.

Thursday night will have cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The overnight low will be 18°C.

Heat Safety Recommendations

Drink water regularly, even before feeling thirsty. Avoid strenuous outdoor work during the hottest part of the day, generally between late morning and early evening.

Check on Elders, people living alone and anyone who may have difficulty coping with the heat. These checks should be made several times each day, either in person or by telephone.

Close curtains or blinds during the day to block direct sunlight. Open windows when outdoor temperatures are cooler than indoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning or fans where available. Residents without a cool space at home should consider spending time in an air-conditioned community building, library, health centre or another shaded public area.

Never leave children, adults or animals inside a parked vehicle, even for a short period.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing during the heat event.

A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen are strongly recommended because the UV index will remain very high today and Wednesday.

Carry a refillable water bottle and bring a light rain jacket or umbrella because showers and thunderstorms may develop with limited notice.

People working outdoors should wear breathable clothing and schedule frequent breaks in shaded or cooled areas.

Weather Trivia

The Humidex is a Canadian measurement that combines temperature and humidity to describe how hot the air feels to the average person.

A forecast temperature of 31°C with a Humidex of 41 means the body may experience conditions similar to a much hotter day because high humidity slows the evaporation of sweat, making it harder to cool down.

Summary: A yellow heat warning is in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog, with highs near 31°C, a Humidex reaching 41 and thunderstorm risks through Thursday.