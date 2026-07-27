A house built to survive minus 35 should be able to keep July wildfire smoke outside. Most of them can’t. Homeowners across Northwestern Ontario have learned that the hard way over the past few smoke seasons, and the explanation turns out to be more useful than it first sounds.

The short version: keeping heat in and keeping smoke out are not the same job. Northern housing was optimized for the first one.

Why does smoke get into a house that handles minus 40 just fine?

Because insulation and air sealing are two different things. People use the words interchangeably. They shouldn’t.

Insulation slows heat moving through a surface. Air sealing stops air moving through gaps. Think of a wool sweater versus a windbreaker. The sweater is genuinely warm. Stand in a stiff wind and you’ll still be cold, because the air goes straight through it.

Most homes in this region are decent sweaters. Thick attic insulation, reasonable batts in the walls. Far fewer are good windbreakers.

In winter, that gap shows up as drafts and a heating bill you grumble about. Annoying, survivable. In smoke season it shows up as air you can smell in your own living room with every window shut.

The leaks were always there. Winter just hides them better than smoke does.

What does cold climate home renovation actually fix?

Two things, in a specific order. Seal the building envelope. Then deliberately control the air that comes in.

The order matters, and sealing on its own creates a new problem. More on that shortly.

Quebec makes a useful comparison here. Heat recovery ventilators became normal equipment in Quebec houses well before they caught on across much of Ontario, in large part because the province leaned hard on residential energy performance. You can see the effect at retail. Browse the ventilation and insulation categories at a Quebec renovation retailer like Entrepôt de la Réno and the assortment quietly assumes a house that is sealed and mechanically ventilated, rather than one that breathes through its walls. The products are the same ones sold here. The difference is that they’re treated as standard equipment instead of as an upgrade.

Northwestern Ontario is arriving at the same conclusion by a different road. Not through energy policy. Through smoke.

So is the answer to seal everything shut?

No, and this is exactly where well-meaning projects go wrong.

A tight house with no ventilation plan is an unhealthy house. Moisture accumulates. So does CO2, cooking humidity, and whatever your furniture and finishes are off-gassing. In a cold climate that moisture finds cold surfaces and condenses inside wall assemblies, which is how people end up with mould in a structure they just paid to improve.

The answer is balanced mechanical ventilation. A heat recovery ventilator pulls in fresh outdoor air, pushes out stale indoor air, and runs both streams through a core that transfers heat from one to the other. You get the air exchange without venting your heating budget to the outdoors. Venmar, a Quebec manufacturer, has been building these for Canadian winters for decades, so the technology is neither new nor exotic.

Now the part that ties the two seasons together. Once a house is properly sealed, the ventilator becomes the main doorway for outside air. And a doorway can have a filter on it.

What should you actually do first?

Start cheap and work upward.

The filter in your furnace or air handler is the fastest win available. Health Canada recommends a MERV 13 rating or higher to capture the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke. Many homes are running a MERV 1 to 4 fibreglass pad, which catches lint and not much else.

One real caution: higher-rated filters restrict airflow. Older blower motors can struggle with the added resistance. Check your equipment documentation, or have a technician measure static pressure, before you commit to it permanently.

Next, find the leaks. A blower door test gives you a measured number and a specific list of locations, which beats guessing. If you’d rather skip the cost, the usual offenders in older northern homes are the attic hatch, the rim joists in the basement, plumbing and wiring penetrations, and the seam where the foundation meets the framing.

Then ventilation. If you already have an HRV, find out what filter it accepts and whether a higher-rated option exists for it. If you don’t have one, that’s the bigger project, and it’s the one worth planning properly.

An EnerGuide evaluation through Natural Resources Canada will give you a whole-house baseline and put the sequence in the right order, which is more useful than tackling whatever feels most urgent. If you’re replacing appliances or mechanical equipment along the way, the ENERGY STAR rating is the shorthand worth paying attention to.

Is this worth doing if you weren’t planning to renovate?

That depends on how much you value the second payoff.

The energy math on air sealing usually stands on its own. Per dollar spent, it’s among the cheapest ways to cut heating costs, comfortably ahead of window replacement, which is what people tend to reach for first because it’s the visible option.

The air quality benefit is harder to put a number on. But smoke season is no longer an unusual event in this part of the province, and a house you can breathe in during a bad air week has a value that never appears on a hydro bill.

The reframe worth holding onto is this. These aren’t two competing projects fighting over the same budget. Sealing the envelope and filtering the air that comes in is one project that happens to pay you back twice a year, once in February and once again in July.





