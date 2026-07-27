SHUNIAH — Thunder Bay OPP are asking residents to remain vigilant and help identify one or more people following reports of suspicious late-night activity at homes in Shuniah.

Police are investigating a possible attempted break and enter on McKenzie Beach Avenue, along with reports of unknown people knocking on doors or moving around residential properties during the night.

Police called to McKenzie Beach Avenue home

Officers from the Thunder Bay OPP detachment were called to a McKenzie Beach Avenue residence at approximately 2:36 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

The homeowner told police that an unknown person appeared to be trying to enter the residence.

The individual left before officers arrived. Police searched the surrounding area but did not locate anyone.

The resident also reported that it was the second consecutive night unknown individuals had been on the property.

Similar incidents discussed on social media

The OPP said it is aware of similar incidents being shared on social media involving unknown people knocking on doors late at night or lingering around residential properties in Shuniah.

Police have released images of the person or people they are seeking to identify.

Anyone who recognizes an individual in the images or has surveillance, doorbell-camera or other information connected to the incidents is asked to contact investigators.

Criminal Code context

No charges have been laid.

Section 348 of the Criminal Code covers breaking and entering a place with the intention of committing an indictable offence, committing an indictable offence after entering or breaking out after committing — or intending to commit — an indictable offence.

A completed break and enter involving a dwelling-house is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Section 24 defines an attempt as an action taken for the purpose of carrying out an intended offence. Under section 463, an attempt to commit an offence carrying a maximum life sentence is itself an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Those are maximum penalties, not automatic sentences. Any sentence following a conviction would depend on the evidence, the circumstances of the offence, the person’s criminal record and other aggravating or mitigating factors.

Any person identified, arrested or charged in connection with this investigation is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence E261065039.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the Ontario Crime Stoppers website..