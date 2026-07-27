A heat warning is in effect for Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River, with temperatures near 30°C and humidex values as high as 37

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and surrounding communities are preparing for a multi-day heat event beginning Tuesday. Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach between 29°C and 31°C, while humidex values could make it feel as warm as 37.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning with a moderate impact level and high forecast confidence. The heat is expected to continue through Thursday and could last into Friday. Warm overnight temperatures will offer limited relief.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 3:00 p.m. CDT Monday, the temperature at the Fort Frances observation site was 24.4°C. With a dew point of 19°C and humidity at 72%, it felt closer to 31 when the humidex was considered.

The wind was from the east at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure was 101.0 kPa and rising.

A specific sky condition was not observed at the reporting station.

Tonight will be clear before becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The overnight low will be 16°C, offering one final cooler night before the heat intensifies.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature will reach 29°C, but the humidex could make it feel like 36. The UV index will be 8, or very high.

Anyone spending time outside should use sunscreen, seek shade regularly and reduce strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be clear, with a warm overnight low of 19°C.

Wednesday, July 29

Wednesday will remain hot, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of showers.

The daytime high will reach 30°C. Humidity may make conditions feel considerably warmer, especially during the afternoon.

Cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers are expected Wednesday night. The temperature will only fall to 19°C, providing little overnight relief.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will bring another mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 29°C.

Cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers are expected Thursday night. The overnight low will fall to 17°C.

The heat event may ease late Thursday, although hot conditions could continue into Friday.

Heat Warning and Health Precautions

Environment Canada forecasts daytime highs between 29°C and 31°C, humidex values between 33 and 37, and overnight lows between 17°C and 20°C.

Extreme heat can affect anyone. Older adults, young children, people living alone, outdoor workers and residents with existing health conditions may face a greater risk of heat-related illness.

Check on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours several times a day, either in person or by telephone.

Drink water regularly and do not wait until you feel thirsty. Plan outdoor activity for the cooler morning or evening hours and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces.

Early signs of heat exhaustion can include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop physical activity, move to a cooler location and drink water when symptoms appear.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms can include hot or red skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion or a change in consciousness. Call 911 immediately and begin cooling the person while waiting for medical assistance.

Close blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day. Use air conditioning or fans where available, and move to a cooler public location when indoor temperatures become unsafe.

Never leave children, adults or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing throughout the heat event. Breathable fabrics will help the body release heat more effectively.

A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen are strongly recommended Tuesday because the UV index will reach the very high category.

Carry a refillable water bottle and consider packing a light waterproof jacket or umbrella because afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Only a light layer should be needed during the warm evenings, with overnight temperatures remaining near 19°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather Trivia

Humidity plays a major role in how hot the weather feels. When the air contains more moisture, sweat evaporates less efficiently from the skin. This reduces the body’s natural cooling ability and can make a temperature of 29°C feel several degrees hotter.