A heat warning is in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay as temperatures approach 30°C with humidex values up to 37

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – A multi-day heat event is set to begin Tuesday across Dryden, Vermilion Bay and surrounding communities. Daytime temperatures are expected to approach 30°C through Thursday, with humidex values making it feel as warm as 37.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning with a moderate impact level and high forecast confidence. Warm overnight temperatures will provide limited relief, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Monday afternoon is sunny in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, with the temperature sitting at 25.1°C as of 3:00 p.m. CDT. The humidex is 28, while relative humidity is 46%.

Winds are coming from the north-northeast at 9 km/h. Barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa, the dew point is 12.6°C, and visibility is 16 kilometres.

Skies will remain clear tonight, with the temperature falling to a low of 16°C. This will be the coolest night before warmer overnight conditions arrive with the heat event.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday will begin sunny before clouds increase during the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of showers late in the day, along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The daytime high will reach 29°C, with a humidex of 32. The UV index will be 7, or high, making sun protection important for anyone spending time outdoors.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of early-evening showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Skies should clear later, but the temperature will only fall to 19°C.

Wednesday, July 29

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The temperature is expected to reach 30°C.

Humid conditions could make it feel several degrees warmer. Residents should limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers are expected Wednesday night. The overnight low will remain warm at 19°C, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

Thursday, July 30

Thursday will remain hot, with a forecast high of 29°C. There is a 40% chance of showers during the day and a 30% chance Thursday night.

The temperature will fall to approximately 17°C overnight. The heat event may end Thursday, although warm conditions could continue into Friday.

Heat Warning and Health Precautions

Environment Canada expects daytime highs between 29°C and 31°C, humidex values between 33 and 37, and overnight lows ranging from 17°C to 20°C.

Extreme heat can affect everyone, but older adults, people living alone, young children, outdoor workers and people with existing health conditions may face greater risks.

Drink water regularly, even before feeling thirsty. Schedule outdoor work or exercise during the cooler morning or evening hours and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.

Early signs of heat exhaustion can include headache, nausea, dizziness, intense thirst, dark urine and unusual fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should stop their activity, move to a cooler place and drink water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Warning signs can include hot or red skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea or a change in consciousness. Call 911 immediately and begin cooling the person while waiting for medical help.

Never leave children, adults or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a brief period.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing during the heat event. Breathable fabrics can help the body release heat more effectively.

A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen will be important, especially Tuesday when the UV index reaches the high category. Carry a refillable water bottle and consider bringing an umbrella or light waterproof layer because afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

For the warm evenings, a light shirt or thin sweater should be enough. Heavier jackets will not be necessary.

Weather Trivia

Humidex is a Canadian measurement describing how hot the air feels when humidity is combined with the actual temperature. A temperature near 30°C can feel several degrees hotter when moisture in the air slows the evaporation of sweat, reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.