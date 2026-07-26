Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Update: Six New Fires Confirmed as 130 Remain Active

THUNDER BAY — Six new wildland fires were confirmed across Northwestern Ontario by Saturday evening, while firefighters continued suppression work on major fires near Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Cat Lake First Nation and the Brightsand River area.

This morning there is smoke in the air in Thunder Bay, The sun is orange behind that smokey veil.

As of 6:17 p.m. CDT on July 25, the Northwest Fire Region had 130 active fires. Twenty-seven were not under control, five were being held, seven were under control and 91 were being observed, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

Six New Wildland Fires Confirmed July 25

Three of the six new fires had been extinguished by the time of the evening update. The remaining three were either under control, being held or not under control.

The new fires were:

Fort Frances 47: A 0.1-hectare fire near Obikoba Lake, approximately seven kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is out.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Obikoba Lake, approximately seven kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is out. Fort Frances 48: A 0.1-hectare fire near Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is under control. Kenora 23: A 0.1-hectare fire on Lake of the Woods near Rat Portage First Nation. The fire is out.

A 0.1-hectare fire on Lake of the Woods near Rat Portage First Nation. The fire is out. Thunder Bay 64: A 0.1-hectare fire near Wabinosha Bay, approximately 12 kilometres east of Highway 527. The fire is not under control.

A 0.1-hectare fire near Wabinosha Bay, approximately 12 kilometres east of Highway 527. The fire is not under control. Nipigon 85: A 0.1-hectare fire south of Lake Nipigon, approximately 14 kilometres west of Highway 585. The fire is being held.

A 0.1-hectare fire south of Lake Nipigon, approximately 14 kilometres west of Highway 585. The fire is being held. Sioux Lookout 104: A 0.1-hectare fire near Lake St. Joseph, approximately 29 kilometres northwest of Highway 599. The fire is out.

Residents and travellers should remember that fire conditions and classifications can change quickly as crews complete assessments and weather conditions shift.

Alberta Crews Join Operations on Thunder Bay 36

Additional firefighters from Alberta arrived Saturday to support suppression work on Thunder Bay 36.

The large fire was more accurately mapped at 313,930 hectares on July 24 following perimeter-mapping flights and ground verification. The revised size does not necessarily represent new fire growth.

Fire crews continue locating and extinguishing hotspots along the perimeter. Helicopters are supporting crews with water-bucketing operations, while heavy-equipment operators are making progress constructing fireguards.

Work to protect buildings, infrastructure and other identified values remains underway.

Thunder Bay 36 remains subject to an evacuation order and aviation restrictions.

Atikokan-Area Fires Remain Not Under Control

Three major fires continue to receive attention in the Atikokan area.

Fort Frances 14 is approximately 51,806 hectares and remains not under control. Fort Frances 15 is approximately 42,279 hectares and is also not under control.

Fire behaviour remained limited Saturday following overnight rainfall.

Firefighters from Ontario and Alberta continued establishing hose lines and patrolling for fire activity. Helicopters were supporting the ground response by dropping water on hotspots.

FireRanger crews operating a specialized wildland fire engine were also establishing hose lines in road-accessible locations.

Fort Frances 38, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at approximately 44.2 hectares. Firefighters are using infrared mapping to locate and extinguish remaining hotspots.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain associated with the Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38 fire areas.

Power Restored to Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72, near Cat Lake First Nation, remains not under control at approximately 23,597 hectares.

The fire was among those that experienced significant growth on July 13 and 14.

FireRanger crews are reporting progress with suppression work. Helicopters continue targeting hotspots with water drops.

Hydro One has replaced poles damaged by the fire along the Cat Lake power line, allowing electricity to be restored to the community.

The restoration is an important step toward recovery, but decisions about returning evacuated residents will depend on fire conditions, smoke, community infrastructure and direction from Cat Lake First Nation leadership and emergency officials.

Brightsand Cluster Shows Minimal Fire Behaviour

Officials reported no significant perimeter changes for several days among four fires in the Brightsand cluster.

Dryden 34 remains not under control at approximately 44,954 hectares. Dryden 35 is approximately 22,461 hectares and also remains not under control.

FireRanger crews are establishing hose lines along Dryden 35 while heavy-equipment operators build fireguards.

Thunder Bay 54 is approximately 7,859 hectares and remains not under control. Thunder Bay 56 is approximately 7,947 hectares and is also not under control.

Helicopters are targeting hotspots on Thunder Bay 56 while heavy equipment is used to construct fireguards.

Evacuation orders remain connected to the areas affected by Thunder Bay 54, Thunder Bay 56, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35.

Crews Continue Work on Dryden 36

Dryden 36, near Upper and Lower Moosehide lakes, remains not under control at approximately 1,784 hectares.

Ontario FireRangers are working with Alberta firefighters, helicopter crews and heavy-equipment operators.

Officials reported minimal growth during several days of favourable weather.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the affected area.

<H3>Evacuation Orders and Alerts Remain in Effect</H3>

The province continues to list evacuation measures connected to several major fires, including:

Dryden 36;

Thunder Bay 36, Thunder Bay 54 and Thunder Bay 56;

Dryden 34 and Dryden 35;

Fort Frances 14;

Fort Frances 15; and

Fort Frances 38.

Residents must follow instructions from their First Nation leadership, municipality or emergency officials. An evacuation alert means residents should be prepared to leave quickly if conditions worsen, while an evacuation order requires people in the identified area to leave as directed.

People should not enter evacuated or restricted areas until authorities confirm it is safe to return. Provincial emergency measures may include road restrictions, road closures and limits on access to Crown land to protect the public and allow suppression crews to operate safely.

Aircraft and Drones Must Stay Away from Fire Operations

Notices to air missions remain in effect around Thunder Bay 36 and Fort Frances 14.

These notices impose restrictions beyond the standard limits surrounding active wildland fires.

Under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations, unauthorized aircraft cannot fly over a forest-fire area or within five nautical miles of it at an altitude below 3,000 feet above ground level.

The restrictions apply to drones as well as conventional aircraft. An unauthorized drone can force waterbombers or helicopters to suspend operations, placing firefighters, pilots and nearby communities at risk.

Pilots should review current notices through NAV Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services before departure.

Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Effect

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect across the Northwest Fire Region and a small part of the Northeast Fire Region.

The restriction was introduced July 15 because of high-to-extreme fire danger, the number of active fires and the need to prevent additional human-caused fires.

Open-air burning, including campfires, grass fires, debris burning and fires in outdoor grates or firepits, is prohibited within a Restricted Fire Zone unless a specific legal exception applies.

Residents and visitors should also check municipal and First Nation fire restrictions because local rules may be more restrictive.

Report Wildland Fires Immediately

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE — 310-3473.

Call 911 to report a fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers or whenever there is an immediate threat to life or property.

Conditions can change during the day as weather observations and information from fire crews are updated.