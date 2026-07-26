Thunder Bay – Weather –

7:21 PM EDT Sunday 26 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

At 7:20 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, loonie to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

Location: Over McCluskeys Corners Motion: Moving east at 50 km/h Hazards: Wind: strong (up to 90 km/h) Hail: loonie to ping pong ball size (2.5 to 4.5 cm) Locations in the Path: Rosslyn Village McCluskeys Corners Silver Islet Local utility outages are likely.

Large hail may cause significant damage and injury. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on social media using #ONStorm.