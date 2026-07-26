Three Drivers Charged With Stunt Driving Near Nipigon and Schreiber

NIPIGON — Ontario Provincial Police have charged three motorists with stunt driving after officers allegedly recorded vehicles travelling between 147 and 173 kilometres per hour on Highway 11/17.

The three traffic stops occurred over four days near Nipigon and Schreiber. Each driver received an immediate 30-day licence suspension, while each vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Vehicle Allegedly Recorded at 173 km/h

Police received complaints on July 20 about a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 11/17.

At about 12:30 p.m., a Nipigon OPP officer using radar located a white Lexus allegedly travelling at 173 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The alleged speed was 83 km/h above the limit and nearly twice the maximum permitted speed.

The driver, a 35-year-old London, Ont., resident, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt through excessive speed.

Police did not release the driver’s name.

Oakville Driver Stopped Near Nipigon

A second traffic stop occurred at about 7 p.m. on July 22.

Police say a Nipigon OPP officer conducting patrols used lidar to record a silver Audi travelling at 147 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The alleged speed was 57 km/h above the limit.

The driver, a 19-year-old Oakville, Ont., resident, was charged with stunt driving through excessive speed.

Third Driver Charged Near Schreiber

At about 10 a.m. on July 23, a Schreiber OPP officer conducting patrols allegedly recorded a grey Honda travelling at 147 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The driver, a 23-year-old Kingston, Ont., resident, was also charged with stunt driving through excessive speed.

All three motorists were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at later dates.

What Constitutes Stunt Driving in Ontario?

The allegations were laid under section 172 of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, which prohibits racing, contests and stunt driving on a highway.

Ontario Regulation 455/07 defines stunt driving as including travel at least 50 km/h above the posted limit when the speed limit is 80 km/h or higher. All three alleged speeds exceeded that threshold.

Stunt driving is a serious provincial offence, but it is not, by itself, a charge under the Criminal Code of Canada. The OPP did not announce any Criminal Code charges in connection with these traffic stops.

Roadside Sanctions Apply Before Court

A stunt-driving charge results in immediate roadside consequences before the allegation is heard in court.

Those sanctions include:

a 30-day administrative driver’s licence suspension; and

a 14-day vehicle impoundment, regardless of who owns the vehicle.

The vehicle owner is generally responsible for towing and storage expenses connected to the impoundment. The roadside sanctions are separate from any sentence that may be imposed following a conviction.

Fines, Jail and Licence Suspension After Conviction

A person convicted of stunt driving can face a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, as much as six months in jail, or both.

A first conviction also carries a mandatory post-conviction licence suspension of between one and three years. Longer suspensions apply to repeat convictions, and six demerit points may be placed on the driver’s record.

The sentence in any case is determined by the court after considering the circumstances, the driver’s record and submissions from the prosecution and defence.

Insurance Costs Can Continue for Years

The financial consequences can extend beyond fines, towing charges and vehicle-storage costs.

Ontario warns that a driver convicted of stunt or aggressive driving may face a substantial insurance-rate increase or become difficult to insure through the regular market.

A driver classified as high risk may have to obtain more expensive coverage. A conviction can also affect employment when a valid licence or acceptable driving record is required for work.

Excessive Speed Creates Added Risk on Highway 11/17

Highway 11/17 is Northwestern Ontario’s main east-west transportation corridor. It carries residents, tourists, emergency vehicles and commercial trucks through long stretches with limited passing opportunities and roadside services.

At excessive speeds, drivers have less time to respond to wildlife, stopped traffic, construction zones, changing weather or vehicles entering from side roads. The distance required to stop also increases substantially.

The OPP says it will continue enforcement and public education aimed at removing aggressive drivers from regional highways.

Anyone who sees a vehicle being driven aggressively or believes there is an immediate danger should call 911. Callers should provide the vehicle description, licence plate, location and direction of travel when it is safe to do so.

Presumption of Innocence

The three drivers are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The charges are allegations and have not been tested before the Ontario Court of Justice.