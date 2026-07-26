There is a particular kind of confidence that comes from watching your family build something from nothing. For Kamerrun Bradley, founder of The 800 Club and co-founder of Bradley & Bradley Investing, that confidence was instilled long before he understood what entrepreneurship meant as a word. It was instilled by example.

Bradley grew up in Gaffney, South Carolina, in a household where ownership was the norm rather than the exception. His mother ran several hair salons. One grandfather operated convenience stores. The other built a fencing company that lasted more than six decades. Add youth sports into that mix, with its lessons in discipline and accountability, and the result was a young man who never questioned whether he would build something of his own. The only question was what.

A Mission Born From Observation

Bradley did not stumble into the credit and funding industry through trend-chasing. He arrived at it after noticing a pattern that troubled him: talented, hardworking people his own age, particularly people who looked like him, being shut out of opportunities not because they lacked drive, but because no one had ever taught them how the financial system actually worked.

“I saw talented, hardworking people being denied opportunities simply because they were never taught how the financial system works,” Bradley says. That observation became the engine behind The 800 Club, a company built less around fixing numbers on a credit report and more around closing a generational knowledge gap.

The early days, by his own account, were unglamorous. Long hours studying consumer protection law, lending standards, and credit reporting systems. A reputation problem to overcome in an industry that has not always inspired trust. Bradley wore every hat himself, from client service to systems building to marketing, while teaching himself the mechanics of an industry he was determined to do differently.

Leadership Rooted in Education, Not Dependency

What distinguishes Bradley’s philosophy from a more transactional approach to credit repair is a belief he holds with some conviction: that businesses built around dependency are, in his view, building the wrong kind of relationship with the people they serve. “My goal is to empower people with knowledge so they can make informed financial decisions long after we’ve worked together,” he explains. Credit, in his framing, is not the destination. It is a tool, valuable only insofar as it opens doors to homeownership, business formation, real estate investing, or the kind of financial flexibility that allows people to make decisions based on goals rather than limitations.

That philosophy now extends across two connected ventures. The 800 Club handles credit repair, funding access, and financial education. Bradley & Bradley Investing, the real estate arm, mentors clients on acquiring and managing investment property. Together, Bradley describes them as one mission wearing two names: helping people create generational wealth.

The Moments That Matter

Ask Bradley what he considers his most meaningful work, and he does not point to revenue or growth metrics. He points to first-time homebuyers. “Seeing someone go from believing homeownership wasn’t possible to getting the keys to their own home is incredibly rewarding,” he says. It is a recurring theme in how he measures success: not by accounts removed from a credit file, but by lives materially changed.

That same instinct shapes how he spends his days. Mornings begin early, with quiet reflection and goal-setting before client meetings, dispute strategy sessions, and content creation fill the hours. Education is not a marketing function for Bradley; it is a daily discipline, one he applies to himself as much as to his clients. He describes studying business, investing, credit, real estate, and even artificial intelligence as a continuous habit, driven by a simple conviction that stagnation is its own kind of risk.

What Comes Next

Bradley’s ambitions for the next three to five years extend well beyond credit repair as a category. He envisions The 800 Club evolving into a nationally recognized financial education brand, with Bradley & Bradley Investing expanding further into commercial real estate. He also sees himself taking the message to bigger stages, literally, speaking more widely on financial literacy and generational wealth-building.

Pressed on what he wants people to remember, Bradley does not reach for a tagline. “I want people to remember me as someone who educated, empowered, and created opportunities,” he says. “If people say, ‘Because of Kam and what he built, I became a homeowner, started a business, invested in real estate, or changed my family’s future,’ then I’ll consider that my greatest accomplishment.”

It is a long way from Gaffney, South Carolina. And yet, in Bradley’s telling, it is exactly where that early exposure to entrepreneurship was always pointing.