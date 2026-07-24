NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER ALERT – A Yellow Tornado Watch is in effect for Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Ear Falls and Perrault Falls.

The watch was issued at 1:42 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 24, 2026, with a moderate impact level and high forecast confidence.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. The strongest storms may also bring destructive winds, large hail and heavy rainfall through late Friday evening.

Main Severe-Weather Threats

Potential hazards include:

Tornadoes

Wind gusts reaching 110 km/h

Hail ranging from toonie size to golf-ball size

Heavy rainfall, with localized totals of up to 50 millimetres

Severe storms of this strength could cause significant damage or destruction to homes, infrastructure, trees and the natural environment.

Timing

The threat is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue until late Friday evening.

Residents, travellers, campers, boaters and people working outdoors should remain weather-aware and be prepared to seek shelter immediately.

What to Do if a Tornado Approaches

Take cover immediately if a tornado warning is issued or threatening weather approaches.

Move indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from windows and exterior walls. A basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet can provide better protection.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters. Move to a strong, permanent building whenever possible.

As a last resort, lie in a low-lying area and protect your head from flying debris.

Possible signs of a tornado include:

A loud roaring sound

A visible funnel cloud

Swirling debris near the ground

Flying debris

Rapidly approaching threatening weather

Do not wait for an official warning when a tornado appears imminent. Take shelter immediately.

Boating and Outdoor Safety

People on lakes and waterways across the affected region should be prepared to reach shore quickly.

Make for shore and seek shelter as soon as threatening weather approaches. Small boats are especially vulnerable to strong winds, hail and lightning on open water.

Campers should secure loose equipment and identify the nearest sturdy shelter before thunderstorms arrive.

Continue Monitoring Weather Alerts

Emergency Management Ontario recommends taking cover immediately when threatening weather approaches.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. It does not mean that a tornado has been confirmed.

Continue monitoring Environment Canada alerts, forecasts and radar throughout the afternoon and evening.

Severe-weather reports may be emailed to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or shared on social media using #ONStorm.

Overview

Tornado watch issued for Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Ear Falls and Perrault Falls, with 110 km/h winds, large hail and heavy rain possible.