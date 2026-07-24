ARMSTRONG – WEATHER ALERT – Environment Canada issued a Yellow Tornado Watch at 1:42 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 24, 2026, for Armstrong, Auden and Wabakimi Park.

The watch carries a moderate impact level and high forecast confidence.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible from Friday afternoon through late evening.

Primary Threats

The strongest thunderstorms may produce:

Tornadoes

Wind gusts of up to 110 km/h

Hail ranging from toonie size to golf-ball size

Heavy rainfall, with localized totals of up to 50 millimetres

Storms of this strength could cause significant damage or destruction to homes, infrastructure, trees and the natural environment.

When

The severe-weather risk begins Friday afternoon and is expected to continue until late Friday evening.

Residents, campers, motorists and people travelling through remote areas should remain alert and be prepared to take shelter quickly.

What to Do During a Tornado

Take cover immediately when threatening weather approaches or when a tornado warning is issued.

Move indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from windows and outside walls. A basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet can provide better protection.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters. Move to a strong building whenever possible.

As a last resort, lie in a low-lying area and protect your head from flying debris.

Warning signs of a possible tornado may include:

A loud roaring sound

A visible funnel cloud

Swirling debris near the ground

Flying debris

Rapidly approaching threatening weather

Do not wait for a warning if a tornado appears imminent. Take shelter immediately.

Safety for Campers and Boaters

People camping, fishing, canoeing or boating in and around Wabakimi Park should closely monitor weather conditions.

Make for shore and seek shelter as soon as threatening weather approaches. Small watercraft are especially vulnerable to strong winds, hail and lightning on open water.

Secure loose equipment and identify a sturdy shelter before storms arrive.

Continue Monitoring Alerts

Emergency Management Ontario recommends taking cover immediately when threatening weather approaches.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. It does not mean a tornado has been confirmed.

Continue monitoring alerts, forecasts and radar updates issued by Environment Canada.

Severe-weather reports may be sent to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or posted on social media using #ONStorm.

Summary

Tornado watch issued for Armstrong, Auden and Wabakimi Park, with tornadoes, 110 km/h winds, large hail and up to 50 mm of rain possible.