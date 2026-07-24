July 24, 2026 – TB26029085 – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a prisoner escape from the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

TBPS is seeking to locate the suspect: 65-year-old Anthony Patrick FRIZZELL.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is advising drivers on Thunder Bay’s south end and in the Highway 61 area to not pick up any hitchhikers.

If observed, please do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200.

Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.